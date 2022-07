As COVID-19 testing rates have plummeted, one tool is becoming increasingly important for understanding the state of the pandemic: sewage surveillance. Regional wastewater paints a stark picture of a pandemic that is far from over. While the state’s testing program shows coronavirus case rates to be dropping across much of Northern California, wastewater analysis indicates that in many places, viral spread this month rivals or even exceeds the original omicron surge that swept through the country in January, creating record infections.

