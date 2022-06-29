INSTEM Academy sessions conclude for summer

(Grand Island, NE) - Wednesday afternoon soon-to-be senior at Grand Island Northwest Victor Isele announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State. The Bison have been an absolute powerhouse in FCS collegiate football in the 2000s with nine NCAA Division I FCS National Championships between 2011 and 2021. Collectively the Bison have produced a total of 17 National Championships with 37 conference championships. NDSU won the 2021 FCS national title this past season over Montana State by a final score of 38-10 to finish the season with a record of 14-1. On Saturday, June 25th Isele attended an NDSU camp, where an official offer from the Bison came to play football in Fargo from Head Coach Matthew Entz. Isele also held offers from South Dakota State, University of Northern Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, University of Mary, Bemidji State, Northern State University, University of Nebraska Kearney, Central Missouri, Doane University, Wayne State University, Sioux Falls, Hastings College, and Peru State. This past season Isele played 10 games for the Vikings leading the charge on defense. He checked in with 70 tackles, 35 solos, 35 assists, 7 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery.

