INSTEM Academy sessions conclude for summer

Valley City State University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valley City State University Great Plains STEM Education Center (GPSEC) hosted students on campus for INSTEM Academy sessions June 5-9 and June 19-23. A total of 38 students from New Town Public Schools and Eight Mile School District in Trenton, N.D. participated in a wide variety of STEM classroom and...

www.vcsu.edu

US 103.3

15-Year-Old From Minot Sings Her Way To College

According to MyDakotan.com, Madie Roberts is singing her way to the top. The source says Roberts attends Central High School in Minot, and is only 15 years old. A music competition recently took place in Bismarck, called "High School Battle of the Bands". -- You may have heard of it.
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley. Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot AFB mosquito spraying on the way

Minot, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Air Force Base has announced that they’ll be spraying for mosquitos in the coming weeks. It will be sometime July 11-15 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the areas around Minot and Burlington. Uncertain weather conditions mean that they...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The fundraising effort to bring an outdoor pool back to Williston took another step forward Wednesday with the announcement of the facility’s future name: Williston Water World. Naming rights were awarded to the anonymous donor who gave $1.5 million to the project in February. The...
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Business Beat: Minot Scheels moves into new store

"Our community needs something like this, something like our store, Scheels. We are already established here. So they deserve to have something new and improved, upgrade and have more variety of clothing and just more fun things to do," said Amanda Heim, the marketing leader at Scheels in Minot.
MINOT, ND
newsdakota.com

NDDOT Conducts Survey On Exit 257 In Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is conducting a survey for feedback on the Interstate 94 Exit 257 bridge project in Jamestown. Exit 257 was closed for repairs on June 13. During the closure the NDDOT is gathering public input and feedback on traffic patterns while Exit 257 is closed.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next […]
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Grand Farms Buys Land Near Casselton For Innovation Facility

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Farm unveils the location of its future Innovation Facility site. The property is on the southwest corner of exit 328 off I-94, about two miles west of Casselton. Grand Farm has been deploying AgTech projects on donated land south of Fargo since its launch...
CASSELTON, ND
kvrr.com

Maroon 5 Cancels Fargodome Stop, Again

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More bad news for fans waiting since 2020 to see Maroon 5 in Fargo. The band has canceled its Fargodome show, again, along with most of its summer U.S. tour and no reason has been given. The only dates still on the bands website include...
FARGO, ND
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Surf over to the new Tidal Wave Auto Spa

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The tides have changed with Tidal Wave Auto Spa‘s grand opening. The new car wash is celebrating its grand entrance to Minot with free washes until Sunday. The new business was founded with the goal of revolutionizing the car wash industry with fast, efficient...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Summit Nightclub in Fargo is for sale

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit Nightclub in Fargo is up for sale. The building has undergone a change of ownership over the last year after a deadly shooting outside of the business, which was the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub at the time. The building, located at 4554...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

M Building TIF makes progress

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city had one more public hearing over the M building Tax Increment Financing this week before moving to finalize some of the paperwork. It was passed by Minot’s local taxing entities in various deals. EPIC Companies can start rolling out more of the...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

New rules set for Bison Plant Trail, enforcement of old rules increasing

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A go-to trail along the Souris River is a popular destination year-round for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers and more. But because the Bison Plant Trail sees a lot of traffic, the Minot Park Board has approved new rules and will be increasing the enforcement of older rules.
MINOT, ND
gifamilyradio.com

Isele commits to North Dakota State football

(Grand Island, NE) - Wednesday afternoon soon-to-be senior at Grand Island Northwest Victor Isele announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State. The Bison have been an absolute powerhouse in FCS collegiate football in the 2000s with nine NCAA Division I FCS National Championships between 2011 and 2021. Collectively the Bison have produced a total of 17 National Championships with 37 conference championships. NDSU won the 2021 FCS national title this past season over Montana State by a final score of 38-10 to finish the season with a record of 14-1. On Saturday, June 25th Isele attended an NDSU camp, where an official offer from the Bison came to play football in Fargo from Head Coach Matthew Entz. Isele also held offers from South Dakota State, University of Northern Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, University of Mary, Bemidji State, Northern State University, University of Nebraska Kearney, Central Missouri, Doane University, Wayne State University, Sioux Falls, Hastings College, and Peru State. This past season Isele played 10 games for the Vikings leading the charge on defense. He checked in with 70 tackles, 35 solos, 35 assists, 7 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
keyzradio.com

Cymbaluk to Takeover XWA Portfolio for Williston City Commission

Williston, ND (KEYZ) With Chris Brostuen choosing not to run for another term as City Commissioner, the prodigious duty of overseeing the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) falls on the shoulders of a familiar face at city hall. Williston City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk, recently re-elected to another 4-year term on...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Recent uptick in burglaries in Minot area

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There’s been a rash of burglaries across the Minot area, of late from vehicle break-ins to thefts from residents’ lawns. Minot Police Chief John Klug says that anything left out in the open creates a crime of opportunity. He said he wants the...
MINOT, ND

