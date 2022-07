Time to celebrate Independence Day – one of our favorite holiday celebrations in Wellington. This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. The Market begins July 21 and runs through September from 5:30 – 8:30 PM every Thursday. Round up the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Have a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, brew pubs, and shop at the Main Street Market!

WELLINGTON, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO