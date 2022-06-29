Mild weather in store for Fourth of July weekend events across the Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities is in for a relatively mild Independence Day weekend this year, after a brutally hot holiday in 2021. Last year the holiday weekend was above 100 degrees, after peaking at a record 118 degrees the week before .
This year, Tri-Citians will enjoy temperatures in the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday, according to The Weather Channel forecast.
Events begin Friday and run through Monday.
All American Weekend
- What: Wine tasting and live music
- Where: Milbrandt Vineyards and Ryan Patrick Wines in Prosser
- When: wine tasting July 1 to 2 from noon to 6 p.m., live music July 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/milbrandt-vineyards-all-american-weekend/
4K
- What: Zintel Canyon 4k
- Where: Zintel Canyon in Kennewick
- When: July 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Cost: $25
- More Information: runsignup.com/ZintelCanyon4k
Red, White and Blues Festival
- What: Festival highlighting blueberries, patriotism and blues music
- Where: Depot Square at 1230 Bennett Ave., Prosser
- When: July 2 from 8 a.m to 9 p.m.
- More Information: bit.ly/3H647Vh
Fourth of July Celebration
- What: Pasco’s Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration Bike Ride
- Where: Memorial Park in Pasco
- When: July 2 at 8 a.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/pascos-grand-old-4th-of-july-celebration/
Fourth of July Celebration
- What: Pasco’s Day-Long Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration
- Where: Memorial Park, Gesa Stadium and Pasco Sporting Complex in Pasco
- When: July 4 at 7 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/pascos-grand-old-4th-of-july-celebration/
Red, White and Rose Party
- What: Special Wine Menu for 4th of July
- Where: Hedges Family Estate in Benton City
- When: July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- More Information: bit.ly/3y1NmYL I
Thunder at the Mountain
- What: Monster truck tour, pit party and firework show
- Where: Red Mountain Event Center in West Richland
- When: July 3 to 4, gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/thunder-the-mountain-monster-trucks-fireworks-more/
River of Fire
- What: Annual River of Fire Festival and fireworks display
- Where: Columbia Park
- When: July 4, festival starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- More Information: riveroffirefest.com/
Fourth of July 5k
- What: Benton City Fourth of July 5k
- Where: Benton City Community Center
- When: July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- More Information: bit.ly/3NePQqT
Comments / 0