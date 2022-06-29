Mild weather in store for Fourth of July weekend events across the Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities is in for a relatively mild Independence Day weekend this year, after a brutally hot holiday in 2021. Last year the holiday weekend was above 100 degrees, after peaking at a record 118 degrees the week before .

This year, Tri-Citians will enjoy temperatures in the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday, according to The Weather Channel forecast.

Events begin Friday and run through Monday.

All American Weekend

What: Wine tasting and live music

Wine tasting and live music Where: Milbrandt Vineyards and Ryan Patrick Wines in Prosser

Milbrandt Vineyards and Ryan Patrick Wines in Prosser When: wine tasting July 1 to 2 from noon to 6 p.m., live music July 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

wine tasting July 1 to 2 from noon to 6 p.m., live music July 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/milbrandt-vineyards-all-american-weekend/

Butch Milbrandt of Milbrandt Vineyards in Prosser, Wash., stages a workshop for wine lovers. Courtesy of Richard Duval Images

4K

What: Zintel Canyon 4k

Zintel Canyon 4k Where: Zintel Canyon in Kennewick

Zintel Canyon in Kennewick When: July 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

July 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost: $25

$25 More Information: runsignup.com/ZintelCanyon4k

Red, White and Blues Festival

What: Festival highlighting blueberries, patriotism and blues music

Festival highlighting blueberries, patriotism and blues music Where: Depot Square at 1230 Bennett Ave., Prosser

Depot Square at 1230 Bennett Ave., Prosser When: July 2 from 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

July 2 from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. More Information: bit.ly/3H647Vh

Fourth of July Celebration

What: Pasco’s Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration Bike Ride

Pasco’s Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration Bike Ride Where: Memorial Park in Pasco

Memorial Park in Pasco When: July 2 at 8 a.m.

July 2 at 8 a.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/pascos-grand-old-4th-of-july-celebration/

Fourth of July Celebration

What: Pasco’s Day-Long Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration





Pasco’s Day-Long Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration Where: Memorial Park, Gesa Stadium and Pasco Sporting Complex in Pasco

Memorial Park, Gesa Stadium and Pasco Sporting Complex in Pasco When: July 4 at 7 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 4 at 7 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/pascos-grand-old-4th-of-july-celebration/

Red, White and Rose Party

What: Special Wine Menu for 4th of July

Special Wine Menu for 4th of July Where: Hedges Family Estate in Benton City

Hedges Family Estate in Benton City When: July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More Information: bit.ly/3y1NmYL I

Thunder at the Mountain

What: Monster truck tour, pit party and firework show

Monster truck tour, pit party and firework show Where: Red Mountain Event Center in West Richland

Red Mountain Event Center in West Richland When: July 3 to 4, gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights

July 3 to 4, gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/thunder-the-mountain-monster-trucks-fireworks-more/

People line both sides of the Columbia River to watch the fireworks display that caps off the daylong River of Fire Festival at Columbia Park. Tri-City Herald File

River of Fire

What: Annual River of Fire Festival and fireworks display

Annual River of Fire Festival and fireworks display Where: Columbia Park

Columbia Park When: July 4, festival starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at 10 p.m.

July 4, festival starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at 10 p.m. More Information: riveroffirefest.com/

Fourth of July 5k