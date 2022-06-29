ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild weather in store for Fourth of July weekend events across the Tri-Cities

By Alexandria Osborne
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

The Tri-Cities is in for a relatively mild Independence Day weekend this year, after a brutally hot holiday in 2021. Last year the holiday weekend was above 100 degrees, after peaking at a record 118 degrees the week before .

This year, Tri-Citians will enjoy temperatures in the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday, according to The Weather Channel forecast.

Events begin Friday and run through Monday.

All American Weekend

Butch Milbrandt of Milbrandt Vineyards in Prosser, Wash., stages a workshop for wine lovers. Courtesy of Richard Duval Images

4K

  • What: Zintel Canyon 4k
  • Where: Zintel Canyon in Kennewick
  • When: July 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Cost: $25
  • More Information: runsignup.com/ZintelCanyon4k

Red, White and Blues Festival

  • What: Festival highlighting blueberries, patriotism and blues music
  • Where: Depot Square at 1230 Bennett Ave., Prosser
  • When: July 2 from 8 a.m to 9 p.m.
  • More Information: bit.ly/3H647Vh

Fourth of July Celebration

Fourth of July Celebration

Red, White and Rose Party

  • What: Special Wine Menu for 4th of July
  • Where: Hedges Family Estate in Benton City
  • When: July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • More Information: bit.ly/3y1NmYL I

Thunder at the Mountain

People line both sides of the Columbia River to watch the fireworks display that caps off the daylong River of Fire Festival at Columbia Park. Tri-City Herald File

River of Fire

  • What: Annual River of Fire Festival and fireworks display
  • Where: Columbia Park
  • When: July 4, festival starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at 10 p.m.
  • More Information: riveroffirefest.com/

Fourth of July 5k

  • What: Benton City Fourth of July 5k
  • Where: Benton City Community Center
  • When: July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • More Information: bit.ly/3NePQqT

