ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Elisa Balsamo blog: My first Giro! I'm confident I will have my say

By Elisa Balsamo
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Elisa Balsamo is the reigning women's road world champion and wears the rainbow jersey in her inaugural season with Women's WorldTeam Trek-Segafredo . She completed an impressive hat-trick this spring by sprinting to victory at three one-day races - Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Classic Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem. Recently crowned the new Italian road champion, Balsamo will next compete in her first-ever Giro d'Italia Donne . She shares insights from the peloton in a blog series for Cyclingnews.

Spring is over and, for me, June was like a new beginning. When I think back to the first months, it is hard to add more to what has already been said in so many interviews, but I still want to reaffirm my happiness with how things have gone. I am super satisfied and partly surprised because everything, including the races, went beyond my best expectations.

I say this because after the victory in the World Championship in Leuven so many things changed. As a person, in general, I feel I am a little insecure and the rainbow jersey was scaring me a bit. I was hearing about the pressures, the attention, the expectations and all the stress that goes with it.

Starting with a bang in my first race with Trek-Segafredo and continuing with a series of victories gave me an awareness of my own means. I realized that I could play with the strongest in the world. Not that this is easy; it always takes work and commitment. But I knew I could do it. And then I was so happy to have experienced and motivating teammates by my side who, in the race, reminded me that I could make it.

I have found a perfect balance and that has been the key to success. I have surrounded myself with people I trust who have created a kind of buffer for me to handle everything that the jersey entails. This is awareness is a huge accomplishment.

Read More

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 – Preview

Italian job: Is this year the best chance for a home win at the Giro d’Italia Donne?

Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 - The definitive guide to the route's key stages

When it comes to racing, however, some question marks remain, especially after a rest period and a training camp, as happened to me between May and June. While giving the body rest was necessary and essential, the idea of an altitude camp was not exciting. I never like training camp too much, but it definitely helped. I worked without stress, taking care of every aspect of my preparation: training, stretching, nutrition. And then I was able to study to give my last exam at the university [University of Turin -ed.]. Mission accomplished, and now I can think, without too much stress, about graduation in the fall.

In the comeback races, RideLondon Classique and Tour de Suisse, some pressure was felt. It was a bit like going back to the beginning of the season. I did not know how the body might react to the first intense efforts and what my performance level was. However, everything went well and I received the confirmations I wanted. The victory in the Italian Championship was the icing on the cake.

Preparing for big events, to me, means training not only legs but also head. For me, keeping my feet firmly planted on the ground is the mantra. I think an athlete should rightly enjoy her successes. In the end, we are people not robots, and victories make us aware of our strengths. What should be avoided, however, is the sense of exaltation that successes can bring. I think it is normal and human that this can happen. And I believe that to avoid this, an athlete must work hard on herself or himself. That's what I'm doing: reminding myself every day who I am, where I come from, that I’m changed just because I have a world champion's jersey and I'm an athlete capable of winning.

The first big event to come is the Giro, my first Giro! It will be the beginning of a historic and memorable double, along with the Tour de France Femmes (but about that, for now, I'm not thinking).

Step by step. I have studied the route of the Giro well and I am confident that I can have my say, especially in the first part. With only a few hours to go before the start, I am going through a healthy tension.

Winning the Italian Championship title has done nothing but shine more headlights on me. So, many will expect to see me win but, personally, I am living it well. I know I am in good shape and I know I have a very strong team by my side with which to share the burdens and honors of this race.

I am calm, as I wanted and hoped. The time will come, then, to think about the Tour. For now, I want to fully enjoy my first Giro d'Italia.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France: Cyclists to watch

Ten riders to watch at the Tour de France, live on NBC Sports and Peacock from July 1-24 (broadcast/streaming schedule here) …. In 2020, Pogacar became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, after Henri Cornet in 1904, and the first man in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour. In 2021, Pogacar was more dominant, taking the lead on stage eight and holding it through the end of the Tour. He won by 5 minutes, 20 seconds, the largest gap since 2014. Pogacar enters as the clear favorite to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in the last 27 years (not including the stripped Lance Armstong). He can also join Eddy Merckx as the only men to win the Tour in each of their first three starts. Again, the question is whether a deep team like Jumbo-Visma can find the winning strategy to take him down.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Phil Liggett’s ‘Things you might not know about covering the Tour de France’

For 50 years, Phil Liggett’s coverage of the Tour de France has become synonymous with the event itself. Liggett began covering the Tour de France in 1973 and started calling the race on television in 1978. By the end of this year’s competition, he will have covered over 114,500 miles of racing on the Tour de France – the equivalent of making more than four-and-a-half trips around the Earth.
SPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 2 result as Fabio Jakobsen wins ahead of Wout van Aert in sprint finish

The Tour de France resumed for Stage 2 today after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey in the opening time trial in Copenhagen. On a rain soaked circuit yesterday, the Belgian raced to a surprise win beating out defending champion Tadej Pogacar as well as compatriot Wout van Aert after taking a seriously impresssive time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds to complete the 13km course. Despite the build-up beforehand the wind hardly played a part in a rather sedate Stage 2. A long trek along the Danish coastline started in the town of Roskilde and saw...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#University Of Turin#Classic Brugge De Panne#Italian#Cyclingnews
ESPN

Yves Lampaert wins first Tour de France stage; defending champion Tadej Pogacar in third

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Although Belgian rider Yves Lampaert caused a surprise by winning the Tour de France opening stage, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar wasn't bothered at finishing third Friday. His priority was testing his race legs and placing ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the...
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith wins in Stockholm in final race before World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith began her final countdown to the World Athletics Championships by winning the 200 metres at the Diamond League in Stockholm.The reigning 200m world champion clocked 22.37 seconds – just three thousandths of a second ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.It was her last race before next month’s World Championships in Eugene, where she will try to defend the title she won in Doha three years ago and improve on her 100m silver.Asher-Smith was beaten to the British 100m title by Daryll Neita in Manchester on Saturday.On Thursday in Sweden, Reece Prescod ran 10.15 seconds to finish second behind Akani...
SPORTS
AFP

Royal approval for Tour de France opener in Copenhagen

Fans packed downtown Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France's Grand Depart Friday where Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had promised to watch from in front of the royal palace, while over a billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks. The Tour de France caravan transfers to France next Monday for a difficult week featuring old, cobbled mining roads.
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 2 preview: Route map and profile

The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 on Saturday after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey. The shock win in a soaked Copenhagen came after the Belgian beat out defending champion Tadej Pogacar by seven seconds in an impressive 15 minutes and 17 seconds, edging second-placed compatriot Wout van Aert by five seconds.With GC contenders Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Geraint Thomas all safely negotiating the treacherous conditions, attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.Stage 2 promises spectacular imagery and, if the wind picks up, plenty of action on the road as the peloton...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 2 of 21 …. 32. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +:44 (top American) 91. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:08. 112. Chris Froome (GBR) — +1:17. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule...
CYCLING
Axios

A look ahead at the 2022 Tour de France

The Tour de France begins July 1 in Copenhagen, where 23-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogačar is eyeing a three-peat as the "all-time legend" talk builds around him. By the numbers: This marks the 24th Grand Départ in a country other than France, and the first in Denmark. Dates and...
CYCLING
TechRadar

Tour de France live stream 2022: how to watch every cycling stage online and on TV from anywhere – Stage 2 Roskilde to Nyborg

The Tour de France, cycling's greatest event, is set to be a battle between man and well-oiled machine, as UAE Team Emirates' two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar steps up his quest to join the legends of the sport on three Tour victories. In his way are the formidably strong lineups of Ineos Grenadiers and Team Jumbo–Visma, led by Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič respectively. Can they find strength in numbers, or will the Pog reign supreme again? Join us for a spin as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream online and on TV today from anywhere.
CYCLING
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy