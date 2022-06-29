ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

200 Mount Vernon drivers rush to get $1 off a gallon this Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced Wednesday that the city negotiated a deal to offer the first 200 Mount Vernon residents who signed up on the city's website, a...

bronx.news12.com

Related
riverdalepress.com

Man who fixed bicycles on the street shut down

The man known for fixing and donating his adult and children bicycles to people near Manhattan College agreed to stop his on-street operation after he struck an agreement with police. Kevin Mullins, who was once a parking space nuisance for neighbor Jessie Adair on Manhattan College Parkway and West 242nd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
laborpress.org

200 NYC Parks Department Jobs Restored Following Union Action

New York, NY – The first person that Victoria Cooley, 34, a seasonal aid with the New York City Parks Department, called when she was told this week that June 30 was her last day was Joe Puleo, president of DC 37’s Local 983, which represents her and several thousand blue collar as well as skilled trades workers that work for the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
City
Rush, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Government
City
Mount Vernon, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer, Westchester County, Waive Beach and Pool Fees This Summer for Residents

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Gothamist.com

14 injured in Williamsburg fire, Union Pool damaged

A fire that ensnared multiple buildings in Williamsburg early Friday caused seven people to be hospitalized and damaged apartments along with some popular local businesses. No deaths have been reported, but a total of 14 people received medical treatment off and on the scene, according to fire department officials. Seven firefighters were taken to hospitals in the area, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Alternate Side Parking (ASP) Returns on July 5

Beginning July 5, alternate side parking (ASP) regulations for street cleaning will be restored to pre-pandemic frequency as posted on the signage throughout the City. New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) officials said they are excited to be getting more of the tools they need to carry out their job of keeping the city healthy, safe, and clean.
BRONX, NY
6sqft

Lottery opens for 32 low-income units designed for seniors in Hunts Point, from $1,487/month

A housing lottery launched this week for 32 low-income units at a new development in the Bronx. Located at 661 Manida Street in Hunts Point, the 8-story building offers seniors newly constructed residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 percent of the area median income, or between $54,343 for a single person and $85,440 for a household of two, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,487/month studios to $1,583/month one bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Queens Post

Two Predominantly Black Areas in Southeast Queens Designated as Historic Districts

Two residential areas in southeast Queens were designated historic districts yesterday by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. The commission created two separate historic districts—the Cambria Heights-222nd Street district and the Cambria Heights-227th district. Both areas, which consist of Tudor-style houses, have traditionally been occupied by the African American and Afro-Caribbean communities.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

It's back: Menacing hawk in Northport eyed in 2 attacks in 24 hours

A red-tailed hawk is being blamed for more attacks in Northport. According to Northport Chief of Police Chris Hughes, the menacing hawk is back and attacked two people on Wednesday. The principal of the Weekday Nursery School located at a church in Northport tells News 12 the attacks happened within...
NORTHPORT, NY
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Betances Residence Completes Construction at 443 East 142nd Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Breaking Ground has completed construction on Betances Residence, a 152-unit affordable and supportive housing property at 443 East 142nd Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx. The development is Breaking Ground’s first Passive House-certified building and was completed in partnership with New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).
BRONX, NY

