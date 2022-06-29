ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MSI's H610 Motherboard Debuts With ATX12VO Connector

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

MSI looks set to roll out its first H610 chipset motherboard with support for the ATX12VO power connector standard. The MSI Pro H610M 12VO featured briefly in an MSI Insider broadcast in mid-January when mainstream Alder Lake processors were fresh, but only now is it being readied for retail, with its product page providing a features overview, gallery, and full specs. In January, we thought this might become a system integrators only product, but its appearance on the consumer site confounded this notion.

H610 motherboards aren't usually considered with much interest by PC enthusiasts due to their minimal specs, but this one deserves merit for keeping Intel's single-rail ATX12VO power delivery standard alive.

MSI highlights the benefits of ATX12VO on the new motherboard's product pages. It says the relatively new power solution's appeal is that it "minimizes power supply production costs and cable chaos for users." That kind of product pruning usually appeals to systems makers, buying hundreds or thousands of identical components. However, while potentially making your PSU cheaper, the ATX12VO standard will probably be slightly more expensive than other H610 boards due to the need for additional DC-to-DC converters onboard.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib1Cl_0gPvii4900

MSI Pro H610M 12VO (Image credit: MSI)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rSQI_0gPvii4900

MSI Pro H610M 12VO (Image credit: MSI)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45glPD_0gPvii4900

MSI Pro H610M 12VO (Image credit: MSI)

The component costs balancing act might make ATX12VO sound pointless, but its adoption has some other benefits. For starters, the ATX12VO connector is more compact than the ATX power in that it replaces for improved board space use. ATX12VO is also supposed to be more power efficient by converting 2V to 5V and 3.3V on the motherboard and is claimed to be particularly good at reducing idle power . Lastly, necessary PSUs shouldn't just be cheaper; they should be simpler too.

Turning to the rest of the MSI Pro H610M 12VO specs, they are minimal. Users can access two DIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory. For expansion, there is one PCI-E x16 and one PCI-E x1 slot. You can plug in up to four SATA III drives, but only one PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slot is available for storage. Check out the data sheet image below for a complete overview of expansion options, connectors, and features.

At the time of writing, we still don't have any specific availability date or pricing indicators for the MSI Pro H610M 12VO. Of course, your PSU choice will be slim too, but if you have a modular PSU, it is possible to buy an adapter .

In related news, Intel advanced the ATX12VO specification to v2 in March this year. The main change was adding a new 12+4-pin 12VHPWR connector (part of the ATX 3.0 standard) which can power add-in-cards of up to 150W, 300W, 450W, or 600W. So it could be convenient for your next-generation GPU.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msi#Motherboard#Atx#Connectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Samsung Begins 3nm Production: World's First Gate-All-Around Transistors

Samsung Foundry had started the initial production of chips using its 3GAE fabrication process, the company announced (opens in new tab) today. The new 3GAE (3nm-class gate-all-around early) manufacturing technology is set to improve performance, cut down power consumption, and increase transistor density. However, to do so, early designs must be tailored for the node, which essentially means that 3nm GAA is not for everyone just yet.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy