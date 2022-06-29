Once competitors, these Louisiana chefs rally together after disaster strikes restaurant

The ninth annual Larry Hartzog’s Twisted Brew Fest and Homebrew Competition was held at the Castine Center in Mandeville on June 25, bringing together almost 60 teams showcasing their home-brewed ale concoctions and many commercial beer vendors. The beverages included IPAs, lagers and many others with more exotic flavors, such as pineapple, hibiscus, mango habanero and raspberry wheat. Guests received their own personalized glass to taste the beverages, as well as a necklace with pretzels attached for palate cleansing between vendors. Guests vote, and the event's People’s Choice winners included Macy Hope, with Drink Like a Girl, first place; Ryan Landry, with Laughing Bayou, second; and David Mrowski. The event once again benefited the Northshore Humane Society, with many of the zythophiles bringing their own pets to the event. The Mystic Krewe of Brew is the oldest home-brew club on the north shore, and the event’s namesake, Larry Hartzog, was well known in the area for his love of jazz and animals, as well as the unique ingredients he brought to home-brewing.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO