Once competitors, these Louisiana chefs rally together after disaster strikes restaurant

By IAN MCNULTY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in June, chefs from around the state gathered for a fierce, if friendly, bout of competition at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, with a coveted crown on the line. A week later, disaster struck one of those chefs, Ben Fidelik, as a fire broke out at his Mariner’s Restaurant in...

WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
Beat the heat with an ice-cold watermelon

Hamburgers and hot dogs are common for Fourth of July cookouts, and another traditional menu item is an ice-cold watermelon. In Louisiana, Washington Parish melons are ripe and ready to top off your holiday meal. LSU AgCenter correspondent Craig Gautreaux says now is a good time to get one.
NOLA.com

Bots battle at Mandeville High

On the Mandeville High School gym floor, three competitors raced to get as many basketballs as possible through a hoop and then climb to the highest rung on a ladder. But these weren’t ordinary competitors; they were robots that blinked and spun as energetic pop music blared, the clock counted down toward two minutes and 30 seconds, and high-spirited spectators cheered them on.
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Attend the Essence Festival vaccinated, boosted and masked. Quit whining.

The organizers of the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture are right to require that participants at its mostly indoors events be vaccinated. No, you shouldn't be going to festival events with thousands of your closest friends without being vaccinated. If you're eligible, you should be boosted, too. Everyone who goes to those crowded stage areas really should wear a high quality mask, but at least wear some kind of mask to limit the spread of the virus.
Sipping brews for a cause in Mandeville

The ninth annual Larry Hartzog’s Twisted Brew Fest and Homebrew Competition was held at the Castine Center in Mandeville on June 25, bringing together almost 60 teams showcasing their home-brewed ale concoctions and many commercial beer vendors. The beverages included IPAs, lagers and many others with more exotic flavors, such as pineapple, hibiscus, mango habanero and raspberry wheat. Guests received their own personalized glass to taste the beverages, as well as a necklace with pretzels attached for palate cleansing between vendors. Guests vote, and the event's People’s Choice winners included Macy Hope, with Drink Like a Girl, first place; Ryan Landry, with Laughing Bayou, second; and David Mrowski. The event once again benefited the Northshore Humane Society, with many of the zythophiles bringing their own pets to the event. The Mystic Krewe of Brew is the oldest home-brew club on the north shore, and the event’s namesake, Larry Hartzog, was well known in the area for his love of jazz and animals, as well as the unique ingredients he brought to home-brewing.
Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
Check out Louisiana’s top public and private golf courses of 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to hit the greens for a day, we’ve got some news for you: Golfweek has listed this year’s top five public and private golf courses for each state, and we’re here to let you know the hottest spots in Louisiana. Quick spoiler alert: two Baton Rouge country clubs each hold spots on the best private courses list, but no matter where you go in the state, this summer marks the perfect time to get out and play. So grab your clubs and get ready to hit the fairway!
New Orleans had hottest June on record, tied or set five daily highs

New Orleans just endured its hottest June on record. The average temperature was 85.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Slidell. The previous record, 85 degrees, was set in 2011. New Orleans, along with the rest of southeast Louisiana, experienced a heat wave that tied or set...
Louisiana COVID cases rising ahead of 4th of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, local health experts are urging the public to take some safety precautions as we approach the Fourth of July. Statewide, there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last month and an even more significant...
