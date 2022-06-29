ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPD reclassifies 2013 shooting as homicide

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0gPvi1OH00

The Omaha Police Department says it will consider the death of a man who was shot in 2013, but died recently, as a homicide.

Lonnie Williams was 20 years old when he was assaulted on July 21, 2013. OPD says it received word that he recently died. Police say the death is related to "a gunshot wound he suffered during a felony assault incident ... near Fontenelle Boulevard and Larimore Avenue."

OPD continued, "Our Homicide Unit has reclassified the incident to a homicide. Williams' case has been cleared as the suspect in this incident died in October 2013. No further investigation is needed at this time."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man stabbed and dies in alleyway

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a stabbing of a Lincoln resident that led to his death in the alley near a convenience store. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched to 1300 block of N 27th at 8:57 p.m. on July 1 for a call of a reported stabbing.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Identity of man killed by tree branch released

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department identified the man who died in a structure collapse Thursday. The Lincoln Fire and Rescue said that 59-year-old Kevin Clements was pronounced dead at the scene in a structure collapse that happened around 1:10 p.m. June 30. LFR said that, along with LPD, they...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

35-year-old man sentenced in Omaha federal court

OMAHA, Neb. -- 35-year-old Jacob Brun of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. The report said Brun received 84 months' imprisonment and after his release from prison, Brun will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Missing Inmate Arrested In Omaha Near Scene Of Fire

(KFOR NEWS July 1, 2022) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha is in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. 30 year old, Tyler Williams, was arrested Wednesday following a foot pursuit at the scene of an apartment building fire at Park Avenue and Shirley Streets in Omaha. After he was caught, Williams was taken to the hospital for cuts as a result of falling from one of the building’s windows.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Reclassified#Felony Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Opd
iheart.com

Police Investigate Northwest Omaha Assault

Omaha Police are investigating an assault at 171st and Evans Plaza late Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the ten o'clock hour and found a teen male with stab wounds. They determined the teen was involved in a disturbance with a white male with gray hair and a gray...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Two Arrests Made In 2021 Omaha Homicide

The Omaha Police Homicide Unit reports detectives obtained two felony arrest warrants for suspects in the March 2021 homicide of 59-year old Larry Thompson, and, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, two arrests have been made.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Judge gives max sentence for extreme driving, killing 2 in Omaha

OMAHA — High on PCP and driving 94 mph in a 35-mph zone, the Omaha woman ignored a red light at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections. Her Dodge Nitro collided with a pickup truck in the intersection of 90th and Maple streets in June 2020 — cutting it in half and instantly killing Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha gun store robbery

According to officials, a person has died after a tree fell on a home. An Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking is behind bars. Lincoln police arrested a man for what they said were threatening emails to LPS employees.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Two more teens arrested in connection with 2021 murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Thursday that homicide investigators had made two additional arrests in the 2021 murder of Larry Thompson. The 59-year-old man died in March 2021 after police found him lying in front a home southeast of 30th and Bristol streets. Christoper Trejo, 15, was arrested that June and charged with first-degree murder.
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Two teens, accused of first degree murder, were arrested Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two teenagers who were accused of first degree murder were arrested Wednesday thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies working together, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The two teens, 16-year-old Dech Gach and 15-year-old Gatluak Jiel were arrested for the March...
KETV.com

Caught on Camera: At least five gunshots heard in Omaha attack

An Omaha shooting was caught on camera, injuring a man in town for the College World Series. Now police need help finding not only the person who pulled the trigger but also the intended target. Anyone who can provide that information might be eligible for an enhanced $10,000 Crime Stoppers...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Teen stabbed with pocketknife transported to hospital in critical condition, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing late Wednesday night. In a news release, Omaha police said Gabriel Bevins was involved in a "disturbance" with a man driving a silver truck in the Walmart parking lot near 169th Street and West Maple Road around 10 p.m. Police said the driver followed him to the Runza a few blocks away and stabbed him with a pocket knife.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Security guard injured in shooting during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks tent

LA VISTA, Neb. — A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a La Vista fireworks tent early Friday morning, police said. In a series of tweets, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said a man with a handgun tried to rob a security guard at the tent near 84th Street and Brentwood Drive. Lausten said the guard and the suspect exchanged gunfire around 5:15 a.m.
LA VISTA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy