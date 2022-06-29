OPD reclassifies 2013 shooting as homicide

The Omaha Police Department says it will consider the death of a man who was shot in 2013, but died recently, as a homicide.

Lonnie Williams was 20 years old when he was assaulted on July 21, 2013. OPD says it received word that he recently died. Police say the death is related to "a gunshot wound he suffered during a felony assault incident ... near Fontenelle Boulevard and Larimore Avenue."

OPD continued, "Our Homicide Unit has reclassified the incident to a homicide. Williams' case has been cleared as the suspect in this incident died in October 2013. No further investigation is needed at this time."

