Jon Moxley's first challenger for the Interim AEW World Title has been decided. On June 29 following AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, the promotion taped this Friday's episode of Rampage. One of the featured matches for the show is a 20-Man Battle Royal dubbed the Royal Rampage. The winner of the bout would earn the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at a later date.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO