ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Paxton’s plan for neglected & abandoned properties

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpjC3_0gPvh9UI00

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Neglected or abandoned homes – they’re an eyesore for neighbors, and a problem several central Illinois cities are trying to address.

Paxton is the latest city to take action. Mayor Bill Ingold said some properties just need some work, but others will need to be demolished.

The city joined the Central Illinois Land Bank, which will help with acquiring, repairing, or demolishing homes. They also adopted the International Property Maintenance Code, and will be hiring an enforcement officer. That person will drive around Paxton and take notes on houses that need new roofs, siding, or ones that just need to be torn down. Then, he’ll call the owners and help solve the problem.

Mayor Ingold said he understands some people have been waiting a long time for these houses to get cleaned up, and he wants them to know the city is getting the job done.

“We’re going to encourage people – don’t call up your alderman, don’t call the mayor, don’t call the chief of police. You need to talk to this code enforcement officer because he’s going to keep a log of who he talks to, when he talks to them, and keep things moving,” he said.

One neighbor said she’s lived across from a neglected home for years, and she’s elated to hear it’ll be taken care of.

“I don’t see how people can live like that. What kind of person would live like that?” Jackie Lynch said.

Mayor Ingold said around 42 properties need attention – some residential and some commercial. He’s hoping to get started as soon as August 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Fiberoptic utility installation beginning in Champaign neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in one Champaign neighborhood will be seeing construction around their homes for the next few weeks as crews install fiberoptic utilities. i3 Broadband will begin installation of these utilities in the Bristol Place subdivision in the coming weeks. Bristol Place is bordered by Tower Drive and Bradley Avenue on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Attorney General: Settlement reached with Peoples Gas over gas leak

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced there was a settlement with Peoples Gas over a natural gas leak in Champaign County. “This consent order will ensure that Peoples Gas is held accountable for cleaning up the gas release and required to provide residents access to safe drinking water,” said Raoul. “My […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Life on the Frontlines with Tolono’s Fire Chief

Fire Chief Chris Humer of Tolono Fire Protection District grew up in the Village of Tolono, and now he’s following in the foot steps of his dad as the Fire Chief. CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian takes you to Tolono to learn his story and get a little glimpse of life on the frontlines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA

Remodel your home with CU Under Construction

As the leading construction company in Champaign, Illinois, C-U Under Construction provides 1-year warranties on our workmanship and we honor all manufacturers’ warranties as well. All of your construction needs are met under one roof with us. We use minimal subcontractors that are sister companies with us. Our craftsmanship is superb as well as our integrity. If you’re not satisfied with our workmanship, call our office and we’ll make it right! Our team has character and purpose when it comes to satisfying our customers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Central Illinois Mutual Insurance Company

Central Illinois Mutual Insurance Company marketing manager, Rod Peavler, joins us for Our Town Savoy. Insurance is not very sexy or interesting to most people. It is not something you can enjoy. You can’t eat it or drink it. You can’t go visit it nor make beautiful memories. It is considered a necessary evil. When you need it, is when something bad happens. But, when that happens, you can appreciate what insurance does for you.
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Autumn Fields

Jennifer Gussman, Executive Director/Regional Sales, shares information on Autumn Fields. Caring for Seniors is our specialty. We help families navigate the aging process of their loved one. Our community is locally owned and family owned. Resort style living. EVENT:. Tilton – Open House.
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Community in mourning after former Champaign mayor passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
WCIA

New bill to provide healthier lunches to schools

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Healthier school lunches are on the way to cafeterias across the state. On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill increasing healthier lunch options in schools.  Before, districts had to go with the company that was cheapest bidder. Now, under House Bill 4813, school districts have more freedom over making the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign County to celebrate July 4

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the time of the year for floats, marching bands, and nostalgia of the red, white and blue. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration will host a series of events on Monday to celebrate July 4. The lineup begins with a 5K race from the State Farm Center at 9:30 a.m. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society closed to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials. “Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday. If you […]
WCIA

CU at Home at full capacity

he CU at Home men's shelter in Champaign is helping as many people as it can. It's the same story for the women's shelter, Austin’s Place.
wglt.org

Fire heavily damages downtown Bloomington apartment building

Fire crews in Bloomington spent much of Wednesday battling a blaze that heavily damaged an apartment building just west of downtown. The Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) was called to the three-story brick building at Market and Lee streets around 6:25 a.m. Crews saw fire coming from the roof and thick smoke pouring from the top two floors, said spokesperson Frank Friend.
WCIA

Lifeguard shortage forces pool to change hours

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A lifeguard shortage is causing several public pools in central Illinois to change their summer hours. Farmer City announced its pool will be closed for at least five days next month, including on the Fourth of July. They might also need to close early for the season in August. One […]
chambanamoms.com

Back to School: Immunizations Required for Illinois Students

Find out what you need to know about immunizations for Illinois students. Requirements vary based on what grade your child is entering. Here’s what you’ll need to know about immunizations to make sure your child is ready for the 2022-23 school year. Some schools require that students going...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bement Community Council hosts fourth of July Festivities

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bement Community Council is hosting their Fourth of July event. Their event is listed on Facebook with a statement, “As a council, we are striving to bring back and facilitate a wide range of activities that better our community. It is our goal to advocate for the people and to […]
BEMENT, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy