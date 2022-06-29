ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ay-oh! Oh-ay! The Who's the Boss? revival is one step closer to reality

By Kristen Baldwin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a brand-new show around the bend for Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano — on Freevee. The actors will reprise their Who's the Boss? roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli for the previously announced sequel series, which is now in development at Amazon's Freevee (f.k.a. IMDb TV). Deadline...

Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
StyleCaster

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Just Welcomed Their 1st Baby—See Their Baby Boy Here

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
UPI News

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died. The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.
Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement for Netflix action-comedy opposite Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is getting back in action. Only four years after announcing her retirement from acting, she's returning to Hollywood with a new action-comedy movie — appropriately titled Back in Action. Details about the Netflix film are under wraps for now, but we do know that Diaz is starring opposite Jamie Foxx, which marks their third outing as costars after 1999's Any Given Sunday and 2014's Annie remake (Diaz's last project before her retirement).
UPI News

Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'

June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet is attached to a new series at HBO. Deadline reported Wednesday that Winslet, 46, will star in and produce the drama series Trust. Trust is based on the Hernan Diaz novel of the same name, which centers on a wealthy financier who asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir. The secretary grows uncomfortably aware that the financier is rewriting history -- and his wife's place in it.
Variety

Steve Fickinger, Tony-Winning Producer of ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Dies at 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, the Broadway producer who won a Tony for “Dear Evan Hansen,” died suddenly on Friday in Laguna Beach, Calif., representatives confirmed to Variety. He was 62. Born in Winnetka, Ill., Fickinger began his career at Disney as a temp mail room worker, and worked his way up to become director of creative development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, where he oversaw the production of animated films including “Mulan,” “Tarzan” and “Lilo and Stitch.” He later transitioned to the Disney Theatrical Group, where he served as V.P. of creative development. He supervised six Broadway...
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Kali Reis Joins Jodie Foster In Season 4 As It Gets HBO Greenlight

Click here to read the full article. Actor, professional boxer and Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis is set to star opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. With both leads in place, Season 4 of the crime thriller anthology series has received a formal greenlight by HBO. Reis recently burst into the Hollywood scene with her acting debut in the indie film Catch the Fair One, on which she also helped develop the story with director Josef Kubota Wladyka. Her performance earned her a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where the film won...
Big Bang Theory star joins Star Wars director's new show

Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg is jumping from one hit project to another. According to Variety, the actor has recently boarded the Peacock project Poker Face, created by Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson. The show has Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne attached to play the...
'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
Vibe

Michaela Coel Joins Cast Of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series

Click here to read the full article. Michaela Coel has joined the cast of the anticipated Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. She joins John Turturro, and Paul Dano, Variety exclusively reported. According to the outlet, the exact role of all talent involved has been kept a secret beyond the lead character played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Glover is credited as the co-creator and executive producer on the series, based on the 2005 New Regency film of the same name, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.More from VIBE.comDonald Glover Reveals 'Atlanta' Season 3 Is "More About Van" At SXSW Premiere'Atlanta' To...
Jordan Lloyd on dealing with 'vicious' comments after Big Brother

Leading up to the July 6th season 24 premiere of Big Brother, EW caught up with 11 former U.S. winners from the show with a set of questions designed to have them look back at their time in the house as well what life has been like since leaving it. Our ninth entry is with the season 11 champion who won both the game and a life partner inside the house. (Also, make sure to check out our Q&As with Eddie McGee, Derrick Levasseur, Jun Song, Dan Gheesling, Ian Terry, Rachel Reilly, and Will Kirby, and Cody Calafiore.)
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli Finally Confirm Romance: ‘So Damn Happy’

Crossover confirmed! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are finally speaking out about their relationship after several months of dating. “Happy … Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli,” the 33-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote on Wednesday, June 29, alongside a series of photos of the couple via Instagram. “If you are wondering how the hell […]
La Brea season 2 first-look teaser cracks open some hints to finale cliffhangers

It's time to sink back into the La Brea sinkhole for a sneak peek at season 2. EW can exclusively reveal the first-look teaser for the next phase of the off-the-rails (in a good way) NBC sci-fi drama, which, along with showrunner and creator David Appelbaum, resolves some of the threads left dangling at the end of season 1.
