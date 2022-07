LANSING, Mich. — Early in the morning Friday, a few hours past the June 30 deadline, state legislators came to an agreement on the budget for Michigan's Fiscal year 2022-23. The biggest spending and focus was on education, with an increase of $2.6 billion towards k-12 school funding. That increase means $450 more per student at every publicly funded school in the state, bringing the total per pupal to $9,150.

