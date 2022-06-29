ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Achieves National Center of Excellence Designation in Heart Care

By Hackensack Meridian Health
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) recognized Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center for its demonstrated commitment to a comprehensive, high-quality culture for cardiovascular care by awarding the hospital with the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence. The award is based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through the Medical...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morristown Minute

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Health
City
Manahawkin, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
City
Belle Mead, NJ
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more. The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City. The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospitals#Palisades Medical Center#Health Center#Health Care#The Medical Center#Ncdr#Patient Navigator Program#Focus Mi#Mph#Facc
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Man stabbed during Seaside Park, NJ attempted burglary

SEASIDE PARK — A man was stabbed multiple times during a home break-in around dawn on Thursday. The 39-year-old homeowner called police from his Seaside Park home and said a person who broke into his home around 5:15 a.m. tried to kill him, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Arriving officers found the man with stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
New Jersey 101.5

Nearly 4,700 NJ students’ federal student loans canceled

TRENTON – The cancellation of federal student loan obligations for students who attended Corinthian Colleges helps nearly 4,700 students from New Jersey, the state said Thursday. Corinthian operated from 1995 through 2015, then closed suddenly amid scrutiny of its deceptive marketing and false statements to students and the government....
COLLEGES
Beach Radio

Can This Really Be New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert?

Sometimes the only thing even more delicious than an amazing New Jersey dinner is the fantastic Garden State dessert that follows it. We love our desserts, we take them very seriously, and we all have our favorites. So when someone says they have uncovered the top dessert in New Jersey, it certainly gets our attention.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy