ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Rocking and rolling at Senatobia's Red, White, and Bikes Parade

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SENATOBIA, Miss — It was an early Independence Day celebration in Senatobia, Mississippi, Wednesday. Folks of all ages gathered for the Red, White and Bikes Parade – no motorized vehicles allowed....

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 1

Related
wtva.com

Oxford businesses prepping for championship parade

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The historic Oxford Square will be one of the most exciting places to be in the state of Mississippi on Wednesday, June 29. The Ole Miss national championship parade begins at 5:15 p.m. Businesses there are doing what they can to be prepared for the crowd...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Senatobia, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
highgroundnews.com

Photos: Visiting Mike Minnis and his urban farm and garden in Orange Mound

High Ground News is working with Urban Art Commission on a series of stories about environmental justice at the neighborhood level. Environmental justice is a response to environmental racism and focuses on how harm to the environment uniquely affects marginalized communities. Examples of environmental racism include placing dumps and factories in communities of color, or unequal access to healthy food and clean water. These systemic inequalities can create health disparities that affect families over many generations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

First black owned radio station undergoes renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its popularity grew WLOK underwent a few changes to meet high demands as its business expanded. Because of this, the radio station moved to a new building on South Second Street in 1958.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Guns#Independence Day#Softball#Vehicles#First Financial Bank
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch to introduce specialty license plates

Olive Branch residents will have a chance to vote on four new specialty license plate designs and decide which one best represents the city and its brand. Each of the four designs have included the phrase, “Live. Work. Worship. Play.” A white, gray, gradient yellow and a blue option are among the choices.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WATN Local Memphis

What to remember when handling fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Independence Day holiday weekend has begun, and for many, that means fireworks. Growing up, fireworks are a rite of passage of sorts for many, but improperly using them can lead to injuries or even death. Last year nine people died from firework incidents, and several people injured.
desotocountynews.com

A blessing to others

Photo: Southaven Business Professionals who assisted in Miss Debbie’s home repairs are (from left) Sidney Tapper, Paul Ollar, Cassie Katawar, Frank and Sherri Fairley, and Emily Neal. (Courtesy photo) When a group of businessmen and women were faced with an opportunity to make a dollar, at least in one...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opera Memphis sells Wolf River Blvd. building, prepares for move to heart of city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is making a big move back to the heart of the city after selling its headquarters near Germantown. The organization said it sold the Clark Opera Memphis Center at 6745 Wolf River Blvd on June 24, 2022. It’s part of a move that’s been planned since a committee formed in 2019 to explore locations, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis police to increase Beale Street patrols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beefed-up patrols coming to Beale Street will mean more than 40 officers keeping an eye on Memphis' most popular street every day to keep it safe. Thirty of those officers are new to the team and will start working this weekend after undergoing crowd control training.
WREG

ASPCA rescues 50 dogs from Tate county home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said they have rescued 50 dogs from a home in Coldwater, Mississippi after a pet owner surrendered them. The organization said the owner realized they were overwhelmed and recognized they could not provide adequate care for all of the dogs and […]
COLDWATER, MS
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy