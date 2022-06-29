Baseball: Final Union County Conference statistical leaders, 2022

One New York Mets prospect may be susceptible to the trade game. According to MLB insider Andy Martino, that could be Ronny Mauricio, if it came down to it. “While the Mets won’t come out and say it publicly, thus devaluing a player in their own system, my hunch is that Mauricio is expendable in a way that Francisco Alverez, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are not. We’re not here to put down a young man before he even debuts in the majors. And the 21-year-old Mauricio has tools out the wazoo, including significant power potential. But over the past few years, outside evaluators have tended to project him as a good, not great prospect, and the Mets remain highly aware of his issues with plate discipline and selectivity. Mauricio’s career on-base percentage in the minors is .300, and he’s at .291 in Double-A this year”

