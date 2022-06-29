ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Baseball: Final Union County Conference statistical leaders, 2022

By Joe Zedalis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are the final Union County Conference baseball stats leaders for 2022, based on results entered into the NJ.com scoring system between April 1 and June 18. Editor’s note: Leaders listed in...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

After leading Hudson Catholic for 9 years, Pete Vincent resigns, seeks new opportunities

After winning close to 150 games, three league titles and one Hudson County Tournament championship, Pete Vincent is stepping away from Hudson Catholic. Vincent, who spent the last nine years as the coach of the Hawks, told NJ Advance Media on Friday that he has resigned, saying he wants to pursue other coaching opportunities after having success with the Jersey City-based school.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, NJ
Sports
City
Union, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
NJ.com

Back for a day, Yankees’ Miguel Andujar comments on trade-request report, staying focused in minors

CLEVELAND — Miguel Andujar was out of Triple-A on Saturday for what figures to be a one-day return to the big leagues as the Yankees’ 27th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. He’s been raking with Scranton, so he was inserted into manager Aaron Boone’s Game 1 lineup batting fifth and playing left field with the Guardians starting a left-hander.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Mets ‘check in’ on AL East slugger, MLB insider says

The New York Mets have their eyes on another target. This time its Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini. “The Mets are among teams to check in on Trey Mancini, whose market is heating up. Buck Showalter knows him from Baltimore.”. Showalter managed the Orioles from 2010-2018. Mancini joined the club...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Mets prospect may not be safe ahead of trade deadline, MLB insider says

One New York Mets prospect may be susceptible to the trade game. According to MLB insider Andy Martino, that could be Ronny Mauricio, if it came down to it. “While the Mets won’t come out and say it publicly, thus devaluing a player in their own system, my hunch is that Mauricio is expendable in a way that Francisco Alverez, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are not. We’re not here to put down a young man before he even debuts in the majors. And the 21-year-old Mauricio has tools out the wazoo, including significant power potential. But over the past few years, outside evaluators have tended to project him as a good, not great prospect, and the Mets remain highly aware of his issues with plate discipline and selectivity. Mauricio’s career on-base percentage in the minors is .300, and he’s at .291 in Double-A this year”
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Is Yankees’ Nestor Cortes in mini slump due to extra velo? Here’s his take

CLEVELAND — First off, know this about Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes and his recent come-back-to-Earth pitching:. He feels this way even though his numbers have drastically dropped off of late. He was maybe the best pitcher in baseball pitching to 1.50 ERA over his first 10 starts. Since, he’s at 6.24 over his last four, three disappointing ones and one good one in the stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bulletin-news.com

Jefferson School In Maplewood To Be Renamed After CHS Grad

According to a Wednesday night article in Village Green, the majority of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education members have chosen to rename Jefferson Elementary School in Maplewood to honor the first Black female graduate of Columbia High School. According to a report in TAPInto, Winnie Delia Bolden, a 1912...
New Jersey Globe

Verona man trails by 10 points in Georgia U.S. Senate race

Former New Jersey Generals running back and Verona resident Herschel Walker now trails incumbent Raphael Warnock by 10 percentage points in a contest for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. The poll gives Warnock, the winner of a 2020 special election, in...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Key new detail revealed in the death of Jeremy Giambi, brother of ex-Yankees slugger Jason Giambi

More than four months after his death, TMZ is out with new details regarding the passing of Jeremy Giambi, the brother of former New York Yankees slugger Jason Giambi. After he died in February, the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office determined Jeremy Giambi’s official cause of death was suicide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
200K+
Followers
113K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy