ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Make a Splash with Aqua Adventures!

By Liza Mahachek
WDTN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Take a visit to...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Dayton hidden gem makes breakfast, brunch on wood-fired oven

A hidden gem in the Oregon District right beside Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is serving up breakfast and brunch on the weekends using a wood-fired oven named Rubi. “I think The Sugar Guild does well because it’s not only good food, but you want to be here,” chef DD Pearson said. “You want to come here and hangout.”
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Try These Nine Restaurants With Outdoor Seating This Summer

In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Mikey Chlanda

Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs Review

E's breakfast -eggs, bacon, biscuit, and home friesMikey Chlanda, author. When I first moved to Yellow Springs in the late 1970s to go to college, there was a little luncheonette called Dick and Tom’s after the two brothers that started it. Calling it a greasy spoon doesn't do it justice.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WLWT 5

Build-your-own boozy slushie bar opens at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A build-your-own boozy slushie bar is now open along Cincinnati's riverfront. The Frost Factory is now open at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. The bar offers a variety of flavors like Watermelon Frose, Blueberry Mojito, Red Sangria and Mermaid Mule. Customers can choose their flavor and add...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Fitness Full Circle offers fun, free classes at Dayton Arcade

Yoga, Pilates, barre, high intensity interval training (HIIT) or Swerk – or, better yet, all of the above. The Rotunda Summer Fitness Program “Fitness Full Circle” will offer a wide variety of fitness classes free of charge on Wednesdays in July and August in the Dayton Arcade rotunda. Fitness Full Circle – sponsored by Friends of the Dayton Arcade, The Hub Powered by PNC, and BLC Entertainment – gets underway on Wednesday, July 6 with classes held weekly from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through August 31.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Dogs will love it,’ City of Dayton opens new dog park

DAYTON — The City of Dayton held a ribbon-cutting Friday celebrating the city’s latest park at Triangle Park on Ridge Avenue, south of Embury Park Road. “It’s incredibly beautiful,” Kristina Lewis told News Center’s 7 Mike Campbell. The Deeds Point dog park moved to Triangle...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Whit’s Frozen Custard: UD grad transforms Centerville gas station into retro restaurant

Customers at Whit’s Frozen Custard’s newest Ohio location can enjoy frozen desserts in a 1950s-style dining area or take them outside on a large outdoor patio. Whit’s Frozen Custard business operator Jeffrey Neace said he came up with the idea for the business at 199 N. Main St. in April 2020 as he drove past the former site of a Ritter’s Frozen Custard on Ohio 48.
CENTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdtn#Land Of Illusion#Aqua Adventures
WDTN

Splash pad down in Huber Heights: Where else to go

According to the City of Huber Heights Facebook page, the splash pad was forced to close after a water line broke. The splash pad will continue to be unusable until the required repairs are made. At this time, it is unknown when the splash pad will be up and running again.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Grand Unleashing of Triangle Dog Park

The City of Dayton's new Triangle Dog Park will be officially dedicated on Friday, July 1. "Grand Unleashing" of Triangle Dog Park - Friday, July 1. The City of Dayton's new Triangle Dog Park will be officially dedicated on Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m. City offficials including Mayor Jeffrey...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Advocate

Fans ready for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
ohiodnr.gov

Register Now for Free Youth Fishing Area in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio – Young anglers in southwest Ohio can enjoy free fishing all summer courtesy of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife office in Xenia. Former hatchery ponds have been converted into a youth fishing area to help budding anglers create memories and get hooked on fishing.
XENIA, OH
fairfield-city.org

2022 Red, White & KaBOOM Fireworks Display

Red, White & KaBOOM celebrates Independence Day in Fairfield with Rozzi Famous Fireworks. Harbin Park is under construction- but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the fireworks! Harbin Park’s soccer lot will be open to foot traffic for viewing purposes, so pack a picnic, walk on over, and enjoy the park.
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Fairborn boutique moving to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Mirabella Boutique announced on its Facebook page that the women’s fashion and accessory store is moving to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in August. “This is a bittersweet moment for us as we have loved doing business in historic downtown Fairborn for the last 7 years,” the post said. “We will miss our neighbors tremendously!”
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Army veteran opens Vicinia Barbershop in downtown Dayton

An Army veteran has made downtown Dayton the home for his new barbershop and wants his business to be a neighborhood gathering spot. Dayton native Rylan Williams opened his barber business, Vicinia Barbershop, downtown earlier this year, and he said his career is due in part to his time spent serving in the U.S. Army.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy