Make a Splash with Aqua Adventures!

Yoga, Pilates, barre, high intensity interval training (HIIT) or Swerk – or, better yet, all of the above. The Rotunda Summer Fitness Program “Fitness Full Circle” will offer a wide variety of fitness classes free of charge on Wednesdays in July and August in the Dayton Arcade rotunda. Fitness Full Circle – sponsored by Friends of the Dayton Arcade, The Hub Powered by PNC, and BLC Entertainment – gets underway on Wednesday, July 6 with classes held weekly from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through August 31.
