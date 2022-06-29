'I will not prosecute abortion cases' St. Louis County Prosecutor says

Eric Greitens, the onetime governor of Missouri and current Senate hopeful, handed out stickers at a campaign event in Arnold on Monday night that read: “RINO Hunting Permit,” “No Bagging Limit. No Tagging Limit,” and “Expires: When We Save America.” A former Navy SEAL whose platform hinges on opposing so-called “Republicans in name only,” Greitens attracted bipartisan criticism with a controversial campaign ad released last week featuring him armed with a shotgun. “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit,” he proclaims to the camera. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who is running against Greitens, called the spot “beyond the pale.” Greitens has largely ignored the widespread condemnation as he does a “No MO RINOs” tour of the state, as he called it in an Instagram caption. He told reporters at Monday night’s event that “hunting” was “a metaphor,” according to KCUR. Greitens’ office did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment before publication.

