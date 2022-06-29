ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I will not prosecute abortion cases' St. Louis County Prosecutor says

 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney doubled down on his commitment to not prosecute abortion cases on Wednesday. Wesley Bell joined St. Louis County Executive Sam Page at a news conference about abortion rights. Page announced a plan to designate federal COVID funds to support people...

Comments / 13

BidenSucks
2d ago

if we only had a prosecutor in St Louis that was tough on crime

9
