Mendon, MO

Four victims in Missouri Amtrak train crash identified

By Malik Jackson, Makenzie Koch, Mike Coutee
 3 days ago

MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the four victims who died in the Amtrak train crash and derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The highway patrol said Kim Holsapple, 56, and Rochelle Cook, 57, of De Soto, Kansas, were killed Monday. A GoFundMe page for their family says the two were sisters. The two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kim Holsapple and Rochelle Cook, center, were killed in the June 27 train crash in Mendon, Missouri. (Photo courtesy GoFundMe)

Binh Phan, 82, of Kansas City, was also a passenger killed in the crash. Phan was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia.

The driver of the truck that the train hit also died. He has been identified as 54-year-old Bill Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri. Barton was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Passenger’s video shows moments after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

On Monday, at least 150 others were injured after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The incident occurred about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. The Southwest Chief train was en route to Chicago from Los Angeles with 275 passengers on board and 12 crew members.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the train had eight cars; seven derailed.

The National Transportation Safety Board held another news conference Wednesday, providing more information on its investigation.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators determined the train was going 87 mph when it hit the truck. The speed limit is 90 mph.

She emphasized how steep the incline is leading up to the the crossing. She said Thursday they will take a vehicle to reenact coming up the incline so investigators can see exactly what drivers see when they come over the crossing.

Kansas teacher shares horrific experience after Missouri Amtrak train derailment

Homendy said the agency has concluded there were no mechanical issues with the Amtrak train.

The NTSB will continue to meet with stakeholders, hoping to determine how they can prevent this from happening again and address this particular crossing.

Homendy said there are thousands of passive crossings like this one across the U.S., but right now she’s focused on getting this one in Mendon fixed.

