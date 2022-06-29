Redmond Fire & Rescue adopts state fire code, bans open burning within city limits
By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ
3 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire and Rescue has adopted and implemented the state's fire code this month, and is banning outdoor burning within the city. Fire Marshal Tom Mooney met with Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday as they adopted the new code for areas within the fire district but outside...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the Fourth of July weekend began Friday evening, Bend Fire & Rescue issued a reminder to the community about the city's fireworks ban, along with safety tips for those outlying areas that may still use fireworks. All fireworks sales, use and possession are banned within...
A 64-year-old California man was killed Friday night when his convertible left Nelson Road east of Bend, rolled several times and caught fire, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes River Woods resident spotted a cougar on a vacant lot Wednesday night and contacted authorities, who watched it leave, heading toward the nearby national forest, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to the cougar sighting on River...
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for July 3-16. City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck. **NEW CLOSURES:. NW 6th St/NW Canal Blvd from NW Jackpine Ave...
MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
1947: Prineville teen shooting 'just for fun' almost results in a tragic outcome 110 years ago June 27, 1912 In response to an appeal from e J. N. Crenshaw, secretary of the Citizen's League of Redmond, Governor West took a hand in seeing that the law against gambling and the underworld district is enforced. The following telegram was received from Crenshaw: "Citizens have appealed to the mayor and marshal to clean up red light district and stop gambling. The council, by unanimous vote, instructed them to do so. Being opposed, they have failed. Want advice how to remove them from...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 3-9. Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, 3rd Street, Foss Road and Hinkle Way. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Police say a fatal shooting off Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend Thursday may have been accidental. They are looking for a specific person or vehicle that may have been near the scene. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management...
When a parole and probation officer came calling, a 35-year-old Bend man wanted on a felony warrant went back inside a southeast Bend home and refused to come out Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to surround the home until a crisis negotiator got him to come out.
COVID-19 is not going away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Deschutes County into the high risk category for transmission. Crook and Jefferson are also in the high risk category. The CDC said there are 872 cases in Deschutes County. Crook County has 125 cases and Jefferson...
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West.
(Update: Adding video, mayor comments on 'hybrid' system) Projects include 500,000-gallon reservoir, adding new lines, 2 subdivisions. La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Friday that the city of La Pine will receive more than $17.7 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for municipal water improvements to transition away from septic systems contaminating groundwater for residents and small businesses.
A motorcycle driver from Washington state was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after the motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon, police said. The investigation led to long backups in both directions. It happened around 2:23 p.m. at the intersection...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pomegranate Home & Garden, a retail shop located at the historic Boyd Family Homestead near Bend River Mall, is changing ownership after 25 years of operation under Jan and Robert Brockway. The Brockways have made an indelible mark on the Bend retail scene, having opened Pomegranate...
What is being touted as Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout opened Thursday evening. And the completion of the project is likely to be a relief to businesses in the construction zone. The roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street opened just before 6:00 p.m. The city says this...
PRINEVILLE, OR-- Oregon’s Department of Agriculture is awarding $2 million in grants to six meat processors, including $105,598 for Prineville's Central Oregon Butcher Boys. ODA’s Theresa Yoshioka says the legislature approved the funding to increase capacity when the pandemic caused food supply-chain issues, "As people became concerned about availability of meat, they turned to local supplies. And our local producers used these processors to process their meat for the local market. There was so much demand, and our producers - meaning the ranchers and farmers - weren’t able to get their animals processed locally." She says in some cases, the backlog grew to three years long.
