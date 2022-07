BlockFi will also receive a $400 million rolling credit facility from FTX.US. BlockFi has agreed to an acquisition deal with FTX.US. The crypto lender’s CEO Zac Prince took to Twitter Friday to announce the update, revealing that FTX.US would be buying the firm for up to $240 million based on certain “performance triggers.” Prince added that BlockFi would receive a $400 million rolling credit facility (it was previously revealed on Jun. 21 that FTX had offered BlockFi a $250 million credit line). The $240 million price tag marks a heavy discount from BlockFi’s previous valuation. The firm was valued at $4.8 billion after it raised funds in a private round in July 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO