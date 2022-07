They’ve come from the nonprofit sector, the Birmingham mayor’s office and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). They work in small business, larger companies like Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and Regions Bank, and come from many other backgrounds. They all share a love for their city and did not hesitate when it came time to volunteer for The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022).

