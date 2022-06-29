ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp starts filming first role post-defamation trial in France

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp i s set to film his latest movie since winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard .

The actor was spotted boarding a flight to France for filming, without his iconic goatee that he sported throughout the trial. Depp's role is that of King Louis XV in a movie titled Jeanne du Barry , which does not yet have a release date.

Minamata , filmed in the midst of Heard's allegations of abuse against Depp, is set to be released on Hulu in July.

WATCH: BILL MAHER SAYS JOHNNY DEPP COULD TEACH DEMOCRATIC PARTY HOW TO WIN

Rumors surrounding Depp's reprisal of his role as Captain Jack Sparrow have recently been proven to be false.

Depp renounced Disney during the trial, claiming he would not work for the company again. When an outlet reported that there was a $301 million contract ready for Depp's approval, a spokesperson for the actor since denied that there's been an agreement. The spokesperson did confirm that there is a script with a Jack Sparrow role written in.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Depp won all three of his defamation claims against Heard, earning him $8.35 million in damages. Heard also won one of her claims, earning her $2 million in damages, but she plans to appeal.

Comments / 2

Washington, DC
