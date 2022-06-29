ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’s Cast React to the New Trailer

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
The internet got to react to the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. Now it’s the stars’ turn. Today, Disney shared a video of the movie’s leading ladies — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — watching the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser on a computer. (Spoiler alert: They really liked...

