Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.

23 HOURS AGO