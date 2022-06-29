Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Chippewa Valley event was held for the first time Friday evening. The Clear Water Classic was created as a way for bikers to come together the night before the Red Flint Firecracker Race. It’s an at your own pace bike ride photo scavenger hunt of Eau Claire landmarks throughout the city.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire voters may be asking voters to increase their property taxes. City council members discussed a potential referendum at Tuesday’s work session. They were unanimous in their support for some sort of ballot question but nothing is set in stone yet. It would go on the November ballot.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday weekend, communities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events celebrating America’s birthday. Altoona is hosting fireworks Saturday night at Cinder City Park. The show starts around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, the city is hosting it’s annual Independence Day celebration at the park.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city of Chippewa Falls. Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The ongoing opioid crisis continues to affect communities in Western Wisconsin. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention are hosting a workshop about opioid misuse and preventing overdoses. That workshop is scheduled for Monday, July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Table in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Area law enforcement agencies are reminding people not to drink and drive this holiday weekend. The Eau Claire Police Department says officers see some of the highest rates of drunk driving for the year during the Fourth of July weekend. Statistics from ECPD show the amount of OWIs double from an average of three, to six on July fourth.
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A business destroyed by a fire more than a year ago is set to reopen later this month. Chicken Chaser’s Bar and Grill in the Village of Fall Creek burned down on June 1, 2021. The bar and grill is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 19.
When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Executive Director Rusty Volk says an extra day has been added to the fair this year due to the carnival being available. Headliners at the main stage this year include Rick...
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Nathan Camp, of Shell Lake, WI, on charges stemming from a 2020 marijuana grow bust. Nathan Camp was charged following his arrest in November 2020 when Washburn County Sheriff’s Office Investigators uncovered a marijuana grow operation. On November 6, 2020, Washburn County...
UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Wheaton Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire Thursday evening before it had a chance to spread to other buildings. In a Facebook post Friday, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said that they were called to a fire on 10th Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found wood debris from a destroyed corn crib that had caught on fire and was threatening other nearby buildings. The fire was put out as it approached a nearby granary, which was checked over for any signs of catching on fire. The fire was contained to the debris without damaging the granary.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In May of 2022 a parent petitioned the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to remove a book from its schools. That book is Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton. At the time a panel recommended to keep the book in the district.
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The recent rain may not be enough to keep crops growing. The erratic rain patterns have crops in some areas of central Wisconsin falling behind. June is usually one of the wettest months of the year, but this year, there is a lack of rain. “It...
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County. Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer...
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron woman accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money is sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday. 35-year-old Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect and was sentenced...
