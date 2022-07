A round up of the latest Eastside real estate news. A growing number of experts expect home prices to decline, Los Angeles Times. But few analysts experts predict a steep drop. Triggering this, of course, is the rise in mortgage rates, which have gone from historic lows to nearly 6% in recent months, the Times said. This has weakened demand, which has led some home sellers to drop prices. Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Assn. of Realtors, said he expects a mild recession in 2023, causing the statewide median home price to fall 7.1% compared with this year.

