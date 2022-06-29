Chris Evans

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Peacock Reveals Premiere Dates for Originals, Including Matthew Fox’s Last Light

Peacock has released the premiere dates for its highly anticipated original scripted slate for the second half of 2022, including all-new programming from upcoming dramas, comedies and kids titles. We’re most looking forward to Matthew Fox‘s return to television in Last Light, Julie Plec‘s adaptation of the beloved supernatural YA...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Black News Channel Executive Chloe Jones Joins CBS News Streaming as Senior EP

CBS News has named two new senior executive producers who will be tasked with overseeing live news programming on CBS News Streaming network. Black News Channel executive producer Chloe Jones is joining CBS News Streaming as senior executive producer overseeing morning-through-midday programming. Prior to BNC, Jones rose up the ranks from production assistant to senior producer while holding roles at CNN, Fox News and Fox Business, and MSNBC. In those roles she covered everything from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to major news events including Hurricane Sandy, the London terror attacks, the shooting of Trayvon Martin, both 2008 and 2016 presidential election nights and the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Marketers at Cannes See Spend Moving to the Creator Economy

More than 50 million people around the world now consider themselves part...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-Anyone who has experienced homeownership has also experienced the unforeseen disasters, costly challenges and nonstop troubleshooting that come along with it. Hippo, a home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, is setting out to help ease those ails. It worked with creative partner agencies Preacher and Partners in Crime to launch a new brand campaign, “Feel the Housepower.” Preacher, who was charged with developing the overall campaign strategy and positioning, created the 60-second anthem spot to debut and drive home the “housepower” brand platform and tagline.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

MPWIS Podcast: The Importance of Storytelling in Sports With WWE's Stephanie McMahon

On this week's episode of the Most Powerful Women in Sports podcast,...
AdWeek

Diageo's Latest Acquisition Will Harness AI to Analyze Your Tastebuds

Do you like cinnamon apple pie? How often do you eat bananas?...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: 1o8, Luckie, Reputation & More

This week is coming to a close with a ton of agencies welcoming new leaders, creatives and changemakers to their teams. Creative-meets-performance agency 1o8 brought on Amanda Jacobs as its head of people planning and talent acquisitions. Jacobs comes from VMLY&R, where she was previously associate director of talent acquisition. In this role, she’ll lead all new talent acquisition, HR and people planning for the company.
MARKETING
AdWeek

McCain Pulls Tongue-In-Cheek Ad Starring British Drag Queen Baga Chipz

Earlier this year, McCain Foods enlisted performer and RuPaul's Drag Race UK...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

ViX+ Launches in July as TelevisaUnivision’s Premium Streaming Tier

TelevisaUnivision’s premium tier streaming service ViX+ will debut on July 21 in the United States, Mexico and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America. The streaming service will cost $6.99 per month in the U.S. With more than 10,000 hours of ad-free premium entertainment programming and up to 7,000 hours of...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Here Are All 27 Campaigns That Won Top Honors at the 2022 Cannes Lions

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity came roaring back to the real world this year after two years of silence on the French Riviera. Many wondered how the festival would be changed after a period defined by a world-altering pandemic and growing pressure on brands to use their powers and resources for social good.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Adidas Global Head of Marketing on Unlocking the Power of Authenticity

On this week's episode of CMO Moves, Vicky Free, global head of marketing for Adidas, discusses leading with purposeful innovation and the power of...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Discovery+: What’s Coming in July 2022

Discovery+ revealed its slate of programming for July 2022. The streaming platform will offer a variety of paranormal, nature, love and true-crime series that include 90 Day Fiance: UK, Conjuring Kesha, Shark Week and Faking It: Ted Bundy. Programming also includes The Bond, which tells the story of characters from...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

NBCU’s Maggie McLean Suniewick Joins Twitter as VP of Partnerships

NBCUniversal president of distribution and business development Maggie McLean Suniewick...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-Work management platform Asana has released its first major brand campaign since the company went public in 2020. In a spot by Omelet, “Tame Your Work Worries,” a group of worries masquerading as goblin creatures serve as a metaphor for people dragging their work problems with them home, on vacation and at the bar. With work-life balance farther out of reach these days, Asana states that is here to help people feel more in control of their work—and their lives. To help bring the spot to life, both Asana and Omelet used the platform to plan the entire campaign—from concepting and creative production to media and finished product.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

McDonald’s App Goes to ‘Camp’ to Build Gen Z Loyalty

As kids heave off to actual camp, McDonald's is releasing its "reimagined"...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Vanilla Ice Drops New Video to Promote Joyburst Energy Drink in the US

Joyburst, the natural energy drink sister company of No Sugar Co, has officially launched across the U.S. and introduced its newest flavor to great fanfare by teaming with American rapper and ’90s icon Vanilla Ice. The video is a blend of retro fun and metaverse-inspired images. It features Vanilla...
DRINKS

