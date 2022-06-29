Chris Evans

-Work management platform Asana has released its first major brand campaign since the company went public in 2020. In a spot by Omelet, “Tame Your Work Worries,” a group of worries masquerading as goblin creatures serve as a metaphor for people dragging their work problems with them home, on vacation and at the bar. With work-life balance farther out of reach these days, Asana states that is here to help people feel more in control of their work—and their lives. To help bring the spot to life, both Asana and Omelet used the platform to plan the entire campaign—from concepting and creative production to media and finished product.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO