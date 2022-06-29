ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Discussing dents with the Stanley Cup’s guardian

By Nick Wills
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcXPk_0gPvb4iZ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Only a matter of minutes had passed before the legendary trophy of Lord Stanley was unintentionally pile-driven into the ice of Amelia Arena on Sunday , leaving both the Cup and its long-running lore a bit more dented.

“I guess it’s a new record today. Five minutes into the presentation it’s happened. It’s the first time it’s ever happened on the ice,” the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard said of the nearly immediate damage the Avs players were able to apply to the trophy.

Pritchard has been tasked with being the Keeper of the Cup for nearly 35 years and he’s witnessed a lot of its history firsthand during that time.

FOX31 spoke with Pritchard Wednesday morning to hear how its first few days in the Colorado capital have gone.

Fans celebrate Avs becoming Stanley Cup Champions

When you look at the job description, what does it say?

“I don’t think it says babysitter of an inanimate object but I think that’d be pretty cool on a business card.”

How did you get into this line of work?

“Well, if my wife was on the phone, she’d tell you I was in the wrong spot at the wrong time because I should’ve been a hockey player, they seem to make more money.

“I went to school for sports administration, kinda did some internships and co-ops and ended up in a junior league in Canada, and kinda climbed the hockey ladder to the Hockey Hall of Fame, which looks after all of hockey history, including the greatest trophy in sport.

Championship Avs welcomed home by exuberant crowd

“One thing led to another and there I was traveling to the Stanley Cup in 1988, and now 34 years later, which makes me sound really old, I’m still doing it, it’s the third time in Denver with the cup, and in the four days we’ve been here, this has really brought the community together.”

Phil, the dents, let’s talk

“We all saw it because it was on national television and I mean even before the team photo was done it was all across social media and everywhere, It’s so exciting on the ice, the guys get the chance to hoist it over their heads for the first time, they’re skating around the ice and then they do the traditional team photo on the ice and everyone rushed over to get in the best spot on the team photo and [Nicolas Aube-Kubel] was last and he was the guy with the cup and I don’t know what was going through his mind at the time or he was thinking I ve got to get in that photo I don’t want to miss it.

1 arrested during Stanley Cup celebration in Denver

“I think then he realized he had the Stanley Cup, and if anyone has ever skated and you hit an edge, it’s not pretty, as we all saw, no matter how talented you are on ice, if you hit an edge, you’re gonna fall, and he fell into a player which was very fortunate for him he could have really hurt himself.

“We flew back on Monday with everybody on a charter, Mike (the second Keeper of the Cup) and myself we went with all the equipment guys to Ball Arena and connected with a bunch of people that had tools and everything and we went to work. You look at it now, I mean it’s 130 years old, if I look that good when I’m 130 ill be pretty happy.”

So the dent is fixed?

The dent is fixed .”

Was the Cup accidentally delivered to the wrong address?

“So, so the other day, we stopped on the road where Gabe lives…we uh…so…to answer your question yes, that’s true.

“We stopped there, we couldn’t really see the number of the house, so I said we’ll just go up and knock, what’s the worst thing, they say, ‘Hi, who are you guys?’ Sure enough, I knock, ‘Hi who are you guys?’

According to Phil, they came outside took pictures of it and pointed to the correct house one door over.

Is it cool to travel around with something that so many admire?

“It does have so many stories, and obviously what happened on the ice the other night adds to the lore of it, stopping at the wrong house adds to the lore of it, but there were fans and they’re fans of the community, and they want to share it with people, people are so excited.

I think the parade tomorrow will be great , I don’t know the numbers they’re expecting but I remember the last two here were pretty amazing and this one is going to be just as big, or bigger.”

Phil Pritchard concluded his discussion with FOX31 by declaring his intention to get his business card switched to “Babysitter of an inanimate object.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man drives body to Justice Center, turns himself in

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — A man drove to the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) in Colorado Springs on Friday to turn himself in for the crime of killing his wife, and a body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot. Just before 1:15 p.m. on June 24, 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the CJC […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Ejected motorcyclist dies in collision with stopped truck

COLROADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a motorcycle fatality after a motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and died Friday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and compact truck near the intersection of Campus and Woodmen Rd. Once officers arrived, they were told […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jun 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Juarez, 29, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Juarezhas eight warrants for the following charges: Three warrants for Failure to Appear, with one being no bond, and includes thefollowing […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
markerzone.com

LANDESKOG GIFTS THE STANLEY CUP TO ERIK JOHNSON WHILE IN THE BUFF

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche seem to be having the time of their lives. Erik Johnson had a picture taken with him cuddling with the Cup in bed, but the backstory behind how he got it makes it even funnier. Johnson was woken in the morning by...
NHL
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
Power 102.9 NoCo

25 Awesome Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade Pictures

Our Colorado Avalanche threw a huge party to celebrate their third Stanley Cup Championship, and we were on hand to grab some awesome pictures to share. Pictures From Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Parade. An estimated crowd of over one million people gathered around Downtown Denver to celebrate the...
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate deadly shooting, victim identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man in a shooting that occurred early morning off of Bohmen Avenue. Pueblo County Coroner confirms that 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled and his family has been notified. At 1:19 a.m., PPD was […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Canada#Dents#Amelia Arena
KXRM

Man who shot at officers in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The suspect who shot at Pueblo Police officers near the Walmart on Dillon Drive in Pueblo on Wednesday has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Just after 3:15 p.m. on June 29, a man shot a woman near the Walmart, and she called police to give them a description of the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a suspicious death at a home in Pueblo West on Monday. At about 10:45 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive on a report of a woman who was unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found the woman deceased. […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist driving with no headlights killed in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on June 18 was driving without lights on when he collided with a truck. At 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, CSPD officers were dispatched to the area of Espanola Street and North Nevada Avenue regarding a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for falsely reporting shooting at Walmart

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man for falsely reporting a shooting Wenesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m. the Fountain Walmart, located at 6310 South Highway 85, was evacuated due to a report of an active shooter. After officers arrived on scene, they determined there was no active shooter at the […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Pueblo officer-involved shooting: Man in tactical gear threatens others

PUEBLO, Colo. — According to Pueblo Police, a man armed with several guns and wearing a tactical vest said he was going to shoot himself and others Sunday afternoon. Pueblo Police received a call about a suicidal man in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Officers tell FOX21 the man was […]
KXRM

Four injured after car crashes into bus in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating an auto accident involving a car and bus Sunday afternoon. Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the intersection of Berkley Ave. and Mesa Ave. PPD says two people from the car are seriously injured. The cause and circumstance of the accident are still […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police searching for missing, runaway teen from Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen from 618 Whipple Ave. Stephanie Schmidt, 17, is 5’2 and 130 lbs. She has pink and purple hair and was last seen wearing tan pants. Schmidt has tattoos on her wrist and hand. Police […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Suspect dead, officers injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has confirmed a suspect is dead and two officers are injured in an officer-involved shooting near the Walmart on Dillon Drive in Pueblo. According to Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department, just after 3:15 p.m. a man shot a woman near the Walmart and she called […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO seek to identify Loaf & Jug armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects. EPSO said the crime occurred at around 5 a.m. June 23 at the Loaf & Jug at 6695 Galley Road. EPSO said they hope the logos on the suspects’ sweatshirts are distinctive enough that […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Where to see July 4th fireworks in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows. Colorado Springs: There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two suspects wanted for stolen truck out of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects in connection to a stolen truck. PCSO is in search of two men who stole a truck out of the Pueblo. The truck was recovered at a Shell gas station in Pueblo West. If you know these men or anything […]
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed at Chelton and Zebulon identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who was killed after a crash with a sedan on June 18 has been identified. The crash happened at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they determined that a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Chelton making a […]
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy