Billings, MT

Severe T-storms and high winds in Billings forecast Wednesday

By Mary Beth Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature is bringing us another round of possible severe thunderstorms, especially southeast of Billings. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and as high as 70 mph are possible. Some small hail may be part of this storm and could be as large...

Severe storms possible over holiday weekend

The Billings National Weather Service (NWS) reminds people to stay weather aware over the fourth of July weekend with an increased possibility of thunderstorm activity. Severe storms are possible Sunday and Monday with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to stay warm, varying from the mid to late 80s.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yellowstone Regional Airport is Taking Off!

Aaron Buck, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director, and Bob Redmond, YRA board member, talked about how the airport is doing as far as passengers, the pilot shortage, capacity and expansion in the future. The airport is moving forward on a 10,000 square foot expansion on the east end of the airport. There may also be a new carrier at the airport with Alaska Airlines starting negotiations to have a presence at YRA in the next two to four years.
Big Sky Underwater Cleanup

Missoula Scuba & Snorkel and Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel in Billings are hosting their second annual Big Sky Underwater Cleanup on Saturday, July 23 at 9 am in Polson, Montana. Groups begin cleanup efforts from Boettcher Park to the north side of the Flathead River. In 2021, the group...
Firefighters on scene of fire at old Denny's building

BILLINGS - Firefighters and emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in Downtown Billings. The building that previously served as a Denny's location caught fire late Friday night. There was no immediate indication as to the cause of the fire. Billings police say the fire is under...
Billings Parks & Recreation survey

In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month, the Billings Parks and Recreation Department are asking citizens to fill out a survey to get others’ stories on their park experiences. It also shows how parks positively impact the community. Celebrate this month by going to Movies in the Park...
Crash prompts intersection closure in Billings

The Billings Police Department is responding to a car accident on Wednesday afternoon where the subject of the accident is pinned on 20th Avenue West and King Avenue West. Due to the vehicle crash, the intersection of King Avenue is completely shut down and residents are asked to use a different route to reach their destination.
Have You Ever Seen This Beautiful Ice Cave in Montana?

Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth largest state in the U.S. Some places in Montana are extremely popular tourist attractions, but there are some lesser-known gems if you take the time to find them. One of those places is the Pryor Mountains south of Red Lodge and Billings. The mountain range is located on the Crow Indian Reservation and the Custer National Forest. Some areas in the Pryor Mountains are private land.
