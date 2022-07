Derek Lalonde knows a thing or two about what it takes to build a championship-caliber NHL team. Lalonde spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he helped head coach Jon Cooper guide the club to four straight postseason berths and three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, including back-to-back titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO