Budding entrepreneurs

For the third time since 2019, One River Alliance will present July 4 fireworks on the Delaware River at Linden Avenue. The display, at 9:15 p.m., will be professionally produced by Pyrotecnico, the same company that conducts the fireworks events at Penn’s Landing and the art museum. One River Alliance thanks the 8th Police District and Councilman Mike Driscoll for their support. No parking will be available. Visitors are asked to use rideshare or the SEPTA 84 bus. For questions or more information about One River Alliance, visit www.oneriveralliance.org or email info@oneriveralliance.org. ••

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO