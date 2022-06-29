ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Structure Fire in Paso 06.29.2022

kprl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA structure fire at the south end of rural Paso Robles yesterday spread to vegetation and...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Huasna Fire 07.01.2022

The Camino fire has burned 375 acres near Huasna east of Arroyo Grande. The fire fighters say the fire is now 65% contained. That’s up from 45% the day before. The fire started when a truck with a malfunctioning catalytic converter, sparked a brush fire. That quickly spread to nearby hills.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
kprl.com

Huasna Fire 06.30.2022

The Huasna fire has grown to 375 acres east of Arroyo Grande. The fire started when a truck with a malfunctioning catalytic converter sparked a brush fire, which quickly spread to nearby hills.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

Cambria Fire 06.30.2022

Firefighters quickly contained a vegetation fire in Cambria yesterday afternoon. The fire broke out along Wood Drive and Evensong Way. The fire burned around one acre. After the fire was contained, crews stayed on site for a few more hours to mop-up and search for any hot spots.
CAMBRIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Weed Control#Fire Retardant#Fire Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
calcoastnews.com

Support vehicles on the Oceano Dunes, win a trailer

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
MADERA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing San Luis Obispo man found dead

A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing this week, and who was apparently having a mental health crisis, has been found dead. On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., a person reported Jason Errecalde missing to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials contacted San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives about Errecalde, who lived within the SLO city limits.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Four people injured in rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after noon, a 19-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle on a 15-foot dune when the vehicle rolled. The crash left four people complaining of pain and in need of medical care, according to State Parks rangers.
OCEANO, CA
kprl.com

Fourth of July Events 07.01.2022

This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band. Then, the fourth of July events begin...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy