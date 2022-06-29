Structure Fire in Paso 06.29.2022

Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small brush fire that broke out in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a multi-vehicle car accident in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon.
The Camino fire has burned 375 acres near Huasna east of Arroyo Grande. The fire fighters say the fire is now 65% contained. That’s up from 45% the day before. The fire started when a truck with a malfunctioning catalytic converter, sparked a brush fire. That quickly spread to nearby hills.
Firefighters quickly contained a vegetation fire in Cambria yesterday afternoon. The fire broke out along Wood Drive and Evensong Way. The fire burned around one acre. After the fire was contained, crews stayed on site for a few more hours to mop-up and search for any hot spots.
A man was crushed under the weight of a vehicle and died in an industrial accident near Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon
Man has been identified as Cesar Rivera Villegas, 40 of Paso Robles. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Officer Tony Cipolla has confirmed details of the industrial accident fatality that occurred Thursday afternoon. Cipolla said that the “tragic industrial accident,” happened at approximately 4 p.m. on...
Authorities have released the name and age of the man who was crushed under the weight of a vehicle and died near Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.
Male Pedestrian Struck and Injured in Collision near Santa Maria Way. The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Santa Maria Way. According to reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the man on the road. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident...
The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing this week, and who was apparently having a mental health crisis, has been found dead. On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., a person reported Jason Errecalde missing to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials contacted San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives about Errecalde, who lived within the SLO city limits.
Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after noon, a 19-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle on a 15-foot dune when the vehicle rolled. The crash left four people complaining of pain and in need of medical care, according to State Parks rangers.
This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band. Then, the fourth of July events begin...
A high-speed chase through Atascadero on Thursday night ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into another car.
A new water tank that can hold up to one million gallons of recycled water to be used for irrigation purposes was unveiled at Waller Park in Orcutt on Tuesday morning.
