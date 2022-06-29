ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland prosecutor awaits state guidance on 1931 abortion law

By Dan Chalk
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While some county prosecuting attorneys in Michigan have publicly announced their intentions to enforce or to not enforce a 1931 state law banning abortion, Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks is awaiting more clarity on the issue....

www.michigansthumb.com

