Active Shooter Training 06.29.2022

The Camino fire has burned 375 acres near Huasna east of Arroyo Grande. The fire fighters say the fire is now 65% contained. That’s up from 45% the day before. The fire started when a truck with a malfunctioning catalytic converter, sparked a brush fire. That quickly spread to nearby hills.
Firefighters quickly contained a vegetation fire in Cambria yesterday afternoon. The fire broke out along Wood Drive and Evensong Way. The fire burned around one acre. After the fire was contained, crews stayed on site for a few more hours to mop-up and search for any hot spots.
This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band. Then, the fourth of July events begin...
Lots going on Monday in the north county. The Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire station precedes the fourth of July parade. The parade runs through Templeton beginning at ten. Atascadero will hold its annual 4th of July Music Festival at the lake park bandstand from 4-8 Monday afternoon and...
The Happiest Corruption – Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California Beach Town. Former Grover Beach mayor Debbie Peterson says she wrote the book to prevent the kind of corruption she saw in the south county. The first part of her recommendations is critical. How do community members spot...
The surge in covid has crested. That’s the report from the San Luis Obispo county health department. They report two new deaths. Both victims were over the age of 85. Otherwise, 445 new covid infections reported over the past seven days, which is down from the previous week.
It’s called the Del Rio Marketplace. A development approved Tuesday night by Atascadero city council. Senior planner Kelly Gleason described the project to city council during a long discussion of the project at the rotunda Tuesday evening. If you go to the video of the Atascadero city council meeting, you can see all their maps and drawings. She said the anchor will be a 32,000 square foot grocery store.
