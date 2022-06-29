ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NASCAR Officially Announces 4-Race Suspension After Nashville

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As expected, NASCAR has meted out suspensions for driver Chris Buescher's team after Sunday's tire mishap. Buescher's crew chief Scott Graves, rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus and jackman...

thespun.com

Comments / 52

Bud Watkins
2d ago

They are killing them selves. First I’m not paying for FS1 , not a fan of green white checker, wtf is playoffs, and Bubba was a decent want to be until he opened his mouth. Bye bye from a life long fan

Reply(6)
26
scott
2d ago

I know this has nothing to do with the actual, but. this week's race has 37 entrants, for 40 spots. there are only 36 charters, I believe..nascar has to do away with the charters. if your not fast enough to qualify, you go home. that simple. you want a past champion provisional, fine, but the charters are the reason the car counts are down. it already cost 15 million+ a year for the top teams. then add another 10 to 13 million for a charter. come on. I still enjoy nascar racing, but I dont go out of my way to watch a race, not anymore

Reply(1)
17
Donald Curtis
3d ago

Whats the point of the suspensions.If they were real suspensions then the teams would have to race with no one filling those positions.The remaining team would heve to perform all the tasks.That would be a real penalty.

Reply
7
Related
Racing News

Road America Qualifying Order: July 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.048-mile track of Road America is set for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Road America qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series below. The metric for the qualifying order is a...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspensions#Wisconsin#Indianapolis#Sports#Ford#Ally 400#Brickyard
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Sports

Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Will history repeat by not repeating at Road America?. Never in the 12 previous Xfinity races at this 4.048-mile road course has the same driver won more than once. Only three drivers in Saturday’s field have won in the Xfinity Series at Road America: AJ...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Road America

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series. 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA joins at 12 p.m.) 12:25 – 1:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio) 2:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (45 laps,...
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

Kenny Chesney Suffers Unfortunate Injury Mid-Concert

Country music star Kenny Chesney recently suffered an unfortunate injury mid-concert that left him bleeding on stage. According to Taste of Country, cut his finger during a Saturday show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The outlet noted that it was no clear exactly how Chesney cut his finger but reported that a medical technician came to the stage and bandaged up his left hand.
The Spun

Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement: Fans React

Veteran defensive tackle Beau Allen has been out of the NFL since 2020. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future. Allen officially announced his retirement on social media. "I am retiring from the game of football," Allen wrote. "Playing football in the NFL has been the biggest...
NFL
PWMania

Kenny Omega: “If I Get Another Major Setback, That’s It”

Kenny Omega spoke about his injury recovery during a Twitch stream for CEO Gaming and said the following. “If I get another major setback, that’s it. That’s it, I’m done, I can’t do this ever again, iTwo times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it’s going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It’s scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you’re just happy to see them back. There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway. You can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice, three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before, and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren’t going heal. People think, ‘Kenny is hurt, he took time off,’ snap your fingers, I come back and I’m 100%. Life doesn’t work that way. Bodies don’t work that way. Athletes don’t work that way. It’s very difficult to formulate a plan and to execute it. We’ll see how I do.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Turns Heel On Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite took place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI and the show put the Blood & Guts match in the spotlight. Christian Cage also made his way out for an interview with Tony Schiavone, and Christian was asked if he wanted to apologize for making negative comments about Jungle Boy’s father.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Jazz Reportedly Make Decision On Star PG Donovan Mitchell

Over the past 24 hours, the Utah Jazz have traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale. Despite all the speculation, Donovan Mitchell is not expected to be the next player dealt. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz plan to retool their roster around Mitchell. The Jazz have acquired a...
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Viral US Open Tweet

Don't play with the US Open on Twitter. After a Seahawks fan commented under a Wimbledon post that tennis is "not a sport," the US Open's official handle clapped back in a hurry. "Not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," the...
TENNIS
wrestlingrumors.net

Injury Update On AEW’s Santana (And It Could Be Pretty Bad)

That’s one of the worse ones. Injuries can happen at any time in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see something take place. It can happen from anywhere, with something as simple as a basic move going the wrong way. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, and now the early prognosis of how bad things are is about as awful as it could be.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation on AEW Star Leaving the Company This Fall

There is speculation that one of AEW’s early notable signings may be departing the company. According to rumors going around, Santana has been giving away hints on social media that he may be considering leaving AEW. He tweeted “126 days” in April, which equates to September 1st and would correspond to the time period in which his AEW contract would expire.
WWE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
559K+
Followers
66K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy