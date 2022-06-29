ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Walmart sued by Federal Trade Commission

By Kim Souza, Talk Business, Politics
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (TBP) — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that it sued Walmart Inc., alleging the retailer allowed scam artists to access its money transfer services, resulting in fraud that cost consumers “tens of millions of dollars” each year. The complaint said that for...

katv.com

TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singers Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS

