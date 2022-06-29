ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Atascadero City Council 06.29.2022


 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atascadero city council meeting lasted over four hours last night, but most of that...




kprl.com

Fourth of July Events 07.01.2022

This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band. Then, the fourth of July events begin...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

Atascadero approves grocery store, mixed-use development on Del Rio

The empty lot in Atascadero that was once a Walmart battlefield could hold a grocery store and mixed-use residential and retail development in the near future. Although some neighbors expressed concerns about recent changes to the project and questioned the city's transparency efforts, the City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the project on June 28. Construction on the 11-acre lot will continue commercial build-out at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road, which abuts residential areas to the north and east.
ATASCADERO, CA
#Politics Local#Atascadero City Council#Del Rio Marketplace
kprl.com

Debbie Peterson 07.01.2022

The Happiest Corruption – Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California Beach Town. Former Grover Beach mayor Debbie Peterson says she wrote the book to prevent the kind of corruption she saw in the south county. The first part of her recommendations is critical. How do community members spot...
kprl.com

Fourth of July Activities 06.30.2022

Lots going on Monday in the north county. The Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire station precedes the fourth of July parade. The parade runs through Templeton beginning at ten. Atascadero will hold its annual 4th of July Music Festival at the lake park bandstand from 4-8 Monday afternoon and...
TEMPLETON, CA
kprl.com

Del Rio Marketplace 06.30.2022

It’s called the Del Rio Marketplace. A development approved Tuesday night by Atascadero city council. Senior planner Kelly Gleason described the project to city council during a long discussion of the project at the rotunda Tuesday evening. If you go to the video of the Atascadero city council meeting, you can see all their maps and drawings. She said the anchor will be a 32,000 square foot grocery store.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 24-25

Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25. Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local...
kprl.com

Covid Surge Has Crested in SLO 07.01.2022

The surge in covid has crested. That’s the report from the San Luis Obispo county health department. They report two new deaths. Both victims were over the age of 85. Otherwise, 445 new covid infections reported over the past seven days, which is down from the previous week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Galaxy Theater in Atascadero 06.29.2022

The Atascadero city council also heard from the operator of Galaxy Theater, which is selling the theater. Immediately after the CEO of Galaxy Theaters spoke, a local citizen asked about gift certificates which locals had purchased. Hours later, at the conclusion of the meeting, mayor Heather Moreno answered his question.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles School Board 06.29.2022

The Paso Robles School District conducted a workshop yesterday for people interested in running for a position on the school board. Educator Don Clickard of the Atascadero Unified School District talked to the interested parties about the commitment and responsibilities of the trustees. Clickard served as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and President of the Atascadero School District over an impressive career.
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 06/20 – 06/26/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. June 20, 2022. 18:02— Laura Gail...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Huasna Fire 07.01.2022

The Camino fire has burned 375 acres near Huasna east of Arroyo Grande. The fire fighters say the fire is now 65% contained. That’s up from 45% the day before. The fire started when a truck with a malfunctioning catalytic converter, sparked a brush fire. That quickly spread to nearby hills.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

