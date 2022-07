INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after the shooting death of his 37-year-old sister Wednesday night at a home on the far southwest side of Indianapolis. Krystopher Monroe, of Gary, was listed Thursday afternoon as an inmate in the Marion County jail on a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges to file against Monroe in the death of Ashlee Atkins. A court date was set for Tuesday morning, online jail data says.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO