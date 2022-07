Prince Harry is remembering his late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. The Duke of Sussex, 37, surprised the latest recipients of the Diana Award, a worldwide philanthropy honor named for his mom at a virtual ceremony on Friday. Echoing his brother, Prince William, who wrote a letter to them earlier in the day, he thanked the 180 young philanthropists for helping "keep her voice alive" 25 years after her tragic death.

