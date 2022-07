The owner of a Vero Beach pool company has been convicted of ripping off more than a hundred customers out of millions. Look up Amore Pools Inc. on Google and you'll find a countless number of complaints from people in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast who each paid thousands to Brian Washburn and his wife to install a brand new swimming pool, but were either left with an incomplete mess or nothing at all.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO