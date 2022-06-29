UAlbany Basketball Makes Changes To Coaching Staff

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.
The Golden State Warriors are at the top of the world right now. After winning their fourth championship in the past eight seasons, the team has cemented its legacy among the all-time greats. Led by Draymond Green, they also have not been afraid to let the world know about it. Golden State is not content with the accomplishments and will continue to focus on retooling for another run. While the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will remain intact, there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding their roster.
There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
Fewer than 24 hours ago, the college football landscape changed forever - for the second time in two years. Last year Oklahoma and Texas announced their impending departures from the Big 12 for the SEC. Today, it was USC and UCLA were the next two major schools to shake up the college sporting world.
The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency. Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season. In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc...
On Thursday night, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to the monumental news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the near future. Meyer opened by saying he's seen a few conference realignment moves that didn't make too much sense to him. However, he sees a natural fit within the Big Ten for USC and UCLA thanks to the amount of players from Los Angeles already scattered around the Big Ten.
It would be a difficult conversion for Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his boss Dan Lanning if Tuioti’s son didn’t commit to Oregon.
Fortunately for all involved, that talk doesn’t need to happen.
Three-star edge rush Teitum Tuioti announced today via Twitter that he will indeed become a Duck and just add on to what is becoming a formidable Class of 2023.
The Tuioti family came to Oregon from Nebraska after Tony accepted the job on Lanning’s staff. Teitum had offers from several schools, including the Cornhuskers. Oregon State, Kansas and Boise State were just a few who wanted Tuioti to join their defensive line.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Tuioti is ranked as the No. 2 high school player in Oregon.
COMMITTED‼️ #ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bh15OQVPNd
— Teitum Tuioti (@TeitumT) July 2, 2022
The Albany Patroons are on the brink of a championship in The Basketball League. They will take on the Shreveport Mavericks in the best of three championship series which begins on Saturday night in Shreveport. Game 2 and if necessary 3 would be both played at the Washington Avenue Armory next Wednesday and Thursday. The Patroons are a perfect 18-0 at home and the term home court advantage couldn't be represented better than with them. The crowds have been awesome this season and I expect the biggest crowds yet next week. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
Comments / 0