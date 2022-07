CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Wyoming man died June 26 when his vehicle went down an embankment and into a canal near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The man was driving a Pontiac Vibe north on Wyoming Highway 91 when the Vibe went off the road to the right near milepost 6 shortly after 11 p.m. The man overcorrected, sending the Vibe off the road to the left, according to the patrol’s report. The Vibe went down an embankment and into a canal that crossed under the highway.

