MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for a second year in a row. Riggs broke a number of records during her junior season, most notably the state record in the two-mile with a time of 9:50.72. This time is the best in state history and the second best in high school track & field history. The riding senior also won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter events at the Class AAA state meet in May.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO