Since 2021, Hispanic and Black Americans experienced slightly higher rates of inflation compared to white or Asian Americans, finds new research from the New York Fed. Why it matters: The headline inflation number in the Consumer Price Index — which is at a super high 8.6% right now — is an average, and doesn't reveal much about how different households experience rising prices. There are real differences across income groups, or between rural and urban dwellers, for example.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO