Coaldale secretary office to be closed

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of...
Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
A 65-year-old Lower Saucon Township man has been charged with threatening a U.S. Congressman from central Pennsylvania, according to police and court documents. According to a police Crimewatch post and a criminal complaint filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, Dennis John Hough of the 1800 block of Leithsville Road was charged last week with Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another (Misdemeanor 1) and Threats and Other Improper Influence in Official and Political Matters (Misdemeanor 2).
HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that honors the memory of a fallen Scranton police officer is one step closer to becoming law in Pennsylvania. The State Senate passed Senate Bill 814, which would toughen charges against criminal suspects who flee from police on foot. Officer John Wilding died in July...
A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state budget is due in two days. The finishing touches are being put on the $43 to $44 billion spending plan, but negotiations have hit a snag over education funding and it is unclear whether lawmakers and the governor will beat the clock before the state loses some of […]
A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Swatara Township Police Chief Dominic Visconti is warning residents of “transitional gangs” that may move into the area this summer. Visconti says the groups come from out of the region to “engage in criminal activity.”. The criminal activity Visconti...
The Pennsylvania State Police have announced a four-day enforcement period through the upcoming holiday weekend. Increased patrols will begin on Friday morning and continue through midnight Monday, Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a news release. The initiative aims to cut down on last year’s incidents over July 4th that included...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to […]
Pennsylvania state officials are offering a cash reward to anyone who has information about a man who may have been involved in multiple incidents earlier this year. In May 2022, someone drove a vehicle into a residence in Chester County, causing damage to the owner's property. However, the man fled before officials arrived at the scene of the incident.
