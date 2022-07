Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital is now fully owned by Sarah Bush Lincoln. The Circuit Court of Fayette County held a public hearing on Wednesday, and following no objections, approved the acquisition of the Fayette County Hospital Building by Sarah Bush Lincoln. Ultimately, this will lead to the discontinuation of $550,000 (beginning in 2023) in annual property taxes paid by the residents of Fayette County for the hospital. This action paved the way for Sarah Bush Lincoln to fully own the local hospital following the signing of the agreements to transfer the assets on Thursday.

1 DAY AGO