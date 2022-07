Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a homicide victim who was discovered on 1400 Gregg Street Sunday around 9:30 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Orenthal Chestnut, 45, of Columbia, SC. This homicide is still being investigated and anyone with information related to this...

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO