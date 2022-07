Elephants are beautiful, caring and sensitive animals, that are a shining example of the expression, “gentle giant.”. What’s special regarding these animals is that they love humans, and many rescued elephants can go on to create unique bonds with their carers. We have actually all listened to the claiming, “an elephant always remembers,” and if you encounter an elephant just once, they’re said to be able to remember you for the rest of their lives!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO