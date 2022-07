During their June 28 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 to approve the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 operating budget — but not without feedback. “Defund APD! Cops don’t need more money!” shouted a group of five protesters, seconds after Council member Gwen Wisler moved to adopt the budget. The group was escorted out of City Hall by Asheville Police Department officers moments after interrupting the meeting. (A search of police records found no arrests tied to the protest, but a report filed for disorderly conduct at City Hall notes that the incident is under “further investigation.”)

