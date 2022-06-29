Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market kicks off on Thursday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The first Wilkes-Barre farmers market of the season will be on Thursday, June 30.

The event will kick off at 10 am with John Shemo singing the National Anthem followed by live music from the Vine Street Band.

The farmers market will continue every Thursday through November 17 from 10 am to 4 pm on Public Square.

There will be live music at every farmers market until September 1st. For a detailed schedule refer to the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market website or their Facebook page .

This season’s vendors include the following:

Farmers Food Vendors Assorted Vendors Brace’s Orchard Bee Keeper’s Daughter CEO Broyan’s Farm Produce Beta Bread Domestic Violence Center Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse Brick Over Pizza Jagger’s Doggie Deli Hoagland Farms Candy Queen Joyce Zhang Larry O’Nakia Farms Favorite Flavors Maternal & Family Health Services Zimmerman Farms Jerry’s Pizza Moe Alnaham Maddy’s Dog House PA Careerlink Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes Rock Shop Notis the Gyro King Scentsy Sammy’s Caribbean Foods Sordoni Art Gallery Sharif Express Sundance Vacations Shoppy Shawns Wilkes-Barre City Health Department Snook’s Wings N Things The Ice Cream Truck Webby’s Yogi’s Potato Pancakes

