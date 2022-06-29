ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market kicks off on Thursday

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The first Wilkes-Barre farmers market of the season will be on Thursday, June 30.

The event will kick off at 10 am with John Shemo singing the National Anthem followed by live music from the Vine Street Band.

The farmers market will continue every Thursday through November 17 from 10 am to 4 pm on Public Square.

There will be live music at every farmers market until September 1st. For a detailed schedule refer to the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market website or their Facebook page .

This season’s vendors include the following:

Farmers Food Vendors Assorted Vendors
Brace’s Orchard Bee Keeper’s Daughter CEO
Broyan’s Farm Produce Beta Bread Domestic Violence Center
Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse Brick Over Pizza Jagger’s Doggie Deli
Hoagland Farms Candy Queen Joyce Zhang
Larry O’Nakia Farms Favorite Flavors Maternal & Family Health Services
Zimmerman Farms Jerry’s Pizza Moe Alnaham
Maddy’s Dog House PA Careerlink
Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes Rock Shop
Notis the Gyro King Scentsy
Sammy’s Caribbean Foods Sordoni Art Gallery
Sharif Express Sundance Vacations
Shoppy Shawns Wilkes-Barre City Health Department
Snook’s Wings N Things
The Ice Cream Truck
Webby’s
Yogi’s Potato Pancakes
